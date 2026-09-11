ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Grants Interim Custody Of Four-Year-Old Girl To IVF Mother

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has granted the interim custody of a four-year-old girl to her mother in a custody dispute. The court observed that a child of such a young age needs the love and affection of her mother.

A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad set aside an order passed by the Hazaribagh Family Court and directed that the child's interim custody remain with her mother until the main custody and guardianship proceedings are decided.

The court also allowed the father to meet the child every weekend from 10 AM to 5 PM, subject to arrangements that ensure her education is not disrupted.

Both the husband and wife are assistant professors at Vinoba Bhave University in Hazaribagh. Both had been married previously and divorced before marrying each other on May 16, 2017.

The couple later mutually decided to undergo in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) to start a family. The woman gave birth to their daughter on March 8, 2022. The mother alleged that she faced physical and mental harassment after the marriage and was eventually forced to leave her matrimonial home. She further alleged that the father prevented her from meeting their daughter.

The father denied the allegations and said that the mother had left the house voluntarily and left the child behind. The Hazaribagh Family Court had rejected the mother's plea for interim custody under Section 12 of the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890, on November 27, 2025. However, the Family Court had allowed her to meet the child and noted that a young child needs the love and affection of both parents.