Jharkhand HC Grants Interim Custody Of Four-Year-Old Girl To IVF Mother
The court also allowed the father to meet the child every weekend from 10 AM to 5 PM
Published : September 11, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has granted the interim custody of a four-year-old girl to her mother in a custody dispute. The court observed that a child of such a young age needs the love and affection of her mother.
A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad set aside an order passed by the Hazaribagh Family Court and directed that the child's interim custody remain with her mother until the main custody and guardianship proceedings are decided.
The court also allowed the father to meet the child every weekend from 10 AM to 5 PM, subject to arrangements that ensure her education is not disrupted.
Both the husband and wife are assistant professors at Vinoba Bhave University in Hazaribagh. Both had been married previously and divorced before marrying each other on May 16, 2017.
The couple later mutually decided to undergo in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) to start a family. The woman gave birth to their daughter on March 8, 2022. The mother alleged that she faced physical and mental harassment after the marriage and was eventually forced to leave her matrimonial home. She further alleged that the father prevented her from meeting their daughter.
The father denied the allegations and said that the mother had left the house voluntarily and left the child behind. The Hazaribagh Family Court had rejected the mother's plea for interim custody under Section 12 of the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890, on November 27, 2025. However, the Family Court had allowed her to meet the child and noted that a young child needs the love and affection of both parents.
The mother challenged the Family Court's order before the Jharkhand High Court. While hearing the matter, the High Court said that custody and guardianship cases cannot be decided only by determining which parent has a stronger legal claim.
The court said that the primary consideration must be the welfare and best interests of the child. Referring to relevant provisions, including Section 13 of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956, and Section 12 of the Guardians and Wards Act, the bench reiterated that the child's welfare must remain the highest priority.
The High Court noted that the girl was around four years and six months old and said that a child of such a young age has a particular need for maternal love and affection. The court also observed that the child was not yet of an age where she could make an informed decision about her own preference.
The bench further took into consideration that the child was born through IVF and the mother had undergone the associated physical pain and made sacrifices during the process.
Considering these circumstances, the court held that the child's interim custody should remain with the mother until the main custody and guardianship proceedings are finally decided.
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