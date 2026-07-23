Jharkhand HC Dismisses Divorce Plea By Man On Grounds Of Cruelty, Desertion By Wife
The first appeal was filed by the husband after the Sahibganj family court dismissed his divorce petition in 2023, filed under the Special Marriage Act.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Ranchi: Dismissing a divorce case of a couple from Sahibganj, the Jharkhand High Court observed that the man failed to substantiate allegations of cruelty and desertion against his wife.
The division bench comprising Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Sanjay Prasad delivered the verdict on July 20, upholding the decision of a family court.
The first appeal was filed by the husband after the Sahibganj family court dismissed his divorce petition in 2023, filed under the Special Marriage Act. The couple's marriage was registered on June 25, 2008. However, they began living separately in 2009 following a dispute.
The husband alleged that in November 2009, his wife had filed a false criminal case against him, moved to her maternal home, and never returned. He claimed that she abandoned him without any valid reason and subjected him to mental harassment.
Conversely, the wife denied all allegations, stating that the two had been in a relationship before their marriage. Upon learning that she had become pregnant before the wedding, the husband had initially refused to marry her.
She gave birth to a child in April 2008, and the husband eventually agreed to the marriage following the intervention of relatives. The wife maintained that she had never mistreated her husband and that all allegations levelled against her were baseless.
After examining the statements and documents from both parties in detail, the court found that the petitioner failed to prove that his wife had willfully abandoned him permanently without any valid reason.
"Merely living separately for several years does not constitute grounds for divorce. It is essential to prove that the other party left the matrimonial home without a valid reason and with the intention of permanently ending the marital relationship," it observed.
The bench further noted that the husband had levelled several serious allegations against his wife, questioned her character and even refused to accept the child.
"No concrete evidence was presented to substantiate these allegations. Conversely, earlier judicial records mentioned allegations of the husband's extramarital affairs, which justified the wife's decision to live separately," the court added.
The division bench stated that merely making allegations is insufficient for granting a divorce, as they must be substantiated by credible evidence.
"In this case, the husband failed to prove either cruelty or desertion. Therefore, the Family Court's decision was correct, and there were no grounds to interfere with it," the court dismissed the appeal, clarifying that the necessary legal grounds for granting a divorce were absent in this case.
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