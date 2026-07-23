ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Dismisses Divorce Plea By Man On Grounds Of Cruelty, Desertion By Wife

Ranchi: Dismissing a divorce case of a couple from Sahibganj, the Jharkhand High Court observed that the man failed to substantiate allegations of cruelty and desertion against his wife.

The division bench comprising Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Sanjay Prasad delivered the verdict on July 20, upholding the decision of a family court.

The first appeal was filed by the husband after the Sahibganj family court dismissed his divorce petition in 2023, filed under the Special Marriage Act. The couple's marriage was registered on June 25, 2008. However, they began living separately in 2009 following a dispute.

The husband alleged that in November 2009, his wife had filed a false criminal case against him, moved to her maternal home, and never returned. He claimed that she abandoned him without any valid reason and subjected him to mental harassment.

Conversely, the wife denied all allegations, stating that the two had been in a relationship before their marriage. Upon learning that she had become pregnant before the wedding, the husband had initially refused to marry her.

She gave birth to a child in April 2008, and the husband eventually agreed to the marriage following the intervention of relatives. The wife maintained that she had never mistreated her husband and that all allegations levelled against her were baseless.