Jharkhand Releases List Of Cancelled Recruitment Exams; JSSC-CGL Appointees Protest Cancellation
The cancelled exams include recruitment for drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, civil judges, additional public prosecutors, and forest range officers.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 12:47 AM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 7:09 AM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday night released a list of 44 recruitment exams that have been cancelled due to irregularities, amid student protests over the issue.
Issuing eight notifications late at night, the Jharkhand government said the cancelled exams include those conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) since 2014.
The exams cancelled include recruitment for drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, civil judges, additional public prosecutors and forest range officers among others.
Among the other major examinations cancelled are recruitment for lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forest, and other administrative and technical posts.
The notifications said that a request will be made to the High Court to constitute a fast-track court for hearing of cases related to the irregularities in JPSC-JSSC, besides the constitution of an internal vigilance cell in JPSC-JSSC.
Also, the committee constituted for reforms in JPSC-JSSC under senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal will submit its report to the government in two months' time.
The state government, after a cabinet meeting on Monday, announced the cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, one of the key demands of protesting students, as well as all examinations conducted by outsourced agency TDPL and the results published by it.
JSSC-CGL appointees protest cancellation of exam
Meanwhile, about 2,000 candidates appointed to various Jharkhand government departments after clearing the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination held a march in Ranchi on Tuesday, protesting the decision to cancel the recruitment test.
The march, from the state Secretariat to Birsa Chowk, was held a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all recruitment tests conducted by outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) since 2014, along with the results published through it.
The decision was announced as job aspirants have been protesting for the last 25 days over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
The protesting employees said they were not opposed to an investigation but wanted the government to distinguish between candidates allegedly involved in malpractice and those who secured appointments through a legitimate selection process.
"We demand that the government recall the decision to cancel CGL. We were appointed after the court's intervention, and we will seek recourse to court," Pushpa Lata Choubey, an assistant section officer (ASO), told PTI.
"All 2,000 candidates who were appointed did not get their positions through improper means. This is a matter of investigation," said Shweta Ekka, another ASO.
The protesters said several appointments were made after judicial proceedings and that they had already joined posts in departments including Finance, Home, Road Transport, Labour, Information and Public Relations, besides other administrative offices.
"Tell us our crime. Don't throw us out," said ASO Kaushal Kumar, who urged the government to order a CBI probe or any other investigation but not cancel the examination outright.
The candidates said some of them had left other government and public-sector jobs after being selected for Jharkhand government posts. Ashish Minz, a Labour Enforcement Officer in Khunti, said he had previously worked with LIC and the Food Corporation of India before joining the state service.
The protesters also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and said they were willing to face action if found guilty.
The government defended the cancellation as necessary to restore confidence in the recruitment system.
CM Soren has also announced an examination reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal to recommend measures to strengthen the recruitment process.
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