ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Govt's Help Paves Way For Safe Return Of Stranded Woman From Oman

Ranchi: A 22-year-old migrant woman from Jharkhand's Simdega district who was stranded in Oman is returning home after the state government's help, an official said on Saturday.

Team leader, state migrant control room, Shika Lakra said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren took cognisance of the social media post about Priti Kujur, a tribal woman from Simdega stranded in Muscat (Oman) and desperately wanting to return home.

"On the instructions of the chief minister, we coordinated with the Indian Embassy in Muscat to ensure her safe return. She departed for India on Saturday and is expected to reach Jharkhand on Sunday," said Lakra. In the social media post, Ranta Kujur, a native of Mararoma Ganjhutoli in Thethaitangar block of Simdega district, had appealed for the safe return of his sister Priti Kujur in the month of June.

"He had alleged that an agent had sent her abroad promising a monthly income between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 in March this year in Dubai. But instead she was deceived and landed in Oman and had to work for a meagre salary of Rs 23,000," the official added. When the woman expressed a desire to return, the company owner demanded a large sum of money for violation of contract.