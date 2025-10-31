ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Govt Establishes Contact With 48 Migrants Workers From State Stranded In Tunisia

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Labour department has managed to establish contact with 48 migrant workers of the state stranded in Tunisia in North Africa through the Indian embassy and is verifying their documents, officials said on Friday.

Team leader of Migrant Control Cell (under Jharkhand Labour department), Shikha Lakra told PTI that following the directive of the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren they have managed to establish contact with the migrant workers and are also in touch with the Indian embassy in Tunisia.

"We spoke to the migrant workers allegedly stranded by a private firm in Tunisia and are verifying their documents. We are also in touch with the Indian Embassy officials in Tunisia for arranging their safe return to their native places," said Lakra.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Friday afternoon, on his official X handle, taking cognisance of the plight of the migrant workers, directed the deputy commissioners of three district - Bokaro, Hazaribagh and Giridih - to ensure safe return of the workers.