ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Govt Tables Rs 8,399 Cr Supplementary Budget For FY'27 In Assembly

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Friday tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 8,399 crore in the assembly for the current 2026-27 fiscal, amid the opposition's protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the first supplementary budget for this financial year. Earlier in February, Kishore presented the annual budget of Rs 1.58 lakh crore for the 2026-27 financial year in the state assembly.