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Jharkhand Govt Tables Rs 8,399 Cr Supplementary Budget For FY'27 In Assembly

Earlier in February, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore presented the annual budget of Rs 1.58 lakh crore for the 2026-27 financial year in the state assembly.

FILE - Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore (L) with the Chief Minister Hemant Soren (R)
FILE - Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore (L) with the Chief Minister Hemant Soren (R) (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST

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Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Friday tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 8,399 crore in the assembly for the current 2026-27 fiscal, amid the opposition's protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the first supplementary budget for this financial year. Earlier in February, Kishore presented the annual budget of Rs 1.58 lakh crore for the 2026-27 financial year in the state assembly.

The Assembly's Monsoon session started on Thursday and will conclude on August 12. There are five working days during the session, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath told the House on Thursday. The debate on the demands is scheduled to be held on August 10.

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Jharkhand Job Exam 'Irregularities': Opposition BJP Stalls Assembly Proceedings

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND PROTEST
JHARKHAND JPSC JSSC EXAM
JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY
RADHAKRISHNA KISHORE
JHARKHAND SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET

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