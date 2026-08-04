Jharkhand Girl Trafficked, Forced Into Marriage, Rescued After Six Years
West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said the rescue operation was carried out in Delhi's Rohini area jointly by the Jharkhand and Delhi police
By PTI
Published : August 4, 2026 at 8:02 AM IST
Ranchi: A 16-year-old Jharkhand girl has been rescued from Delhi on Monday after being trafficked six years ago and allegedly forced into marriage in Mumbai while falsifying her age on a fake Aadhaar card, police said here on Monday.
West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police, Amit Renu, said the rescue operation was carried out in Delhi's Rohini area jointly by the Jharkhand police and their counterparts in the national capital. They were assisted by an NGO.
The girl is being brought back to Ranchi, and more details about her ordeal and the racket and a placement agency behind her trafficking would emerge once she is questioned, the officer said.
"The girl revealed that she was taken from Jharkhand to Delhi while still a minor and forced to work as domestic help.
"She was then taken to Mumbai, sold for Rs 1 lakh, and forced into a marriage. She was later brought back to Delhi. Throughout this period, she endured mental and physical abuse," a police statement said.
"Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had altered the date of birth on the victim's Aadhaar card to portray her as an adult. Police are also investigating document forgery," it added.
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