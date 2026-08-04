ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Girl Trafficked, Forced Into Marriage, Rescued After Six Years

Ranchi: A 16-year-old Jharkhand girl has been rescued from Delhi on Monday after being trafficked six years ago and allegedly forced into marriage in Mumbai while falsifying her age on a fake Aadhaar card, police said here on Monday.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police, Amit Renu, said the rescue operation was carried out in Delhi's Rohini area jointly by the Jharkhand police and their counterparts in the national capital. They were assisted by an NGO.

The girl is being brought back to Ranchi, and more details about her ordeal and the racket and a placement agency behind her trafficking would emerge once she is questioned, the officer said.