ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Girl Seeks Action Over Exam Irregularities, Refuses To Break 12-Day Fast

Ranchi: Umme Habiba, who is one of the prominent face of protests against examination irregularities in Jharkhand, has refused to break her 12-day-long fast and has hit out at Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for their failure to meet the demands of students.

Habiba, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 12 days, was admitted to Sadar Hospital after her health condition deteriorated, but has refused food even in the hospital. She has lost seven kilograms of weight after the fast. Hailing from Kasmar in Bokaro district, she has appeared in the 7th, 11th, and 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and holds a postgraduate degree in English and a B.Ed qualification.

When she initially began her hunger strike, she spoke with Rahul Gandhi as well as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. Despite being admitted to the ICU at Sadar Hospital, Habiba has continued her fast, reiterating that she would only call off the hunger strike after her demands are met.

Talking to ETV Bharat, she made an emotional appeal to CM Soren and Rahul Gandhi, urging them to meet students' demands and stated that their fight was not against the government, "but against the system." She said reforms and changes in the education system will ensure that merit is respected.

Habiba, while taking a dig at CM Soren, said, "You are the one at the helm of affairs. We were the ones who brought you to power, hoping you would act in the best interest of the youth. It is unfortunate that you have not lived up to our expectations. Yet, we remain hopeful; it is this hope that makes us continue the indefinite hunger strike."