Jharkhand Girl Seeks Action Over Exam Irregularities, Refuses To Break 12-Day Fast
On a hunger strike for 12 days, Jharkhand girl Umme Habiba urges CM Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address student demands.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Ranchi: Umme Habiba, who is one of the prominent face of protests against examination irregularities in Jharkhand, has refused to break her 12-day-long fast and has hit out at Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for their failure to meet the demands of students.
Habiba, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 12 days, was admitted to Sadar Hospital after her health condition deteriorated, but has refused food even in the hospital. She has lost seven kilograms of weight after the fast. Hailing from Kasmar in Bokaro district, she has appeared in the 7th, 11th, and 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and holds a postgraduate degree in English and a B.Ed qualification.
When she initially began her hunger strike, she spoke with Rahul Gandhi as well as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. Despite being admitted to the ICU at Sadar Hospital, Habiba has continued her fast, reiterating that she would only call off the hunger strike after her demands are met.
Talking to ETV Bharat, she made an emotional appeal to CM Soren and Rahul Gandhi, urging them to meet students' demands and stated that their fight was not against the government, "but against the system." She said reforms and changes in the education system will ensure that merit is respected.
Habiba, while taking a dig at CM Soren, said, "You are the one at the helm of affairs. We were the ones who brought you to power, hoping you would act in the best interest of the youth. It is unfortunate that you have not lived up to our expectations. Yet, we remain hopeful; it is this hope that makes us continue the indefinite hunger strike."
"My body is weakening, but I have not allowed my spirit to falter. As a daughter of Jharkhand, I appeal to you (CM Soren) not to let the rights of the students who have been protesting for 22–23 days be violated."
Habiba made an appeal to Rahul Gandhi to "own" the irregularities that were made in the examinations. "The government currently in power here is part of your alliance. You must take responsibility for this. If you are supporting the agitating students of Jharkhand, why haven't you come to meet us yet? Please come to Ranchi and meet us and find out the condition of students who have been on a hunger strike for 12–13 days."
Reacting to the state government's claims that 98 percent of student demands have been met, she said the government has only agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test and there was much that was required to be done. Over the CID inquiry in the exam scams, she said, "We have seen instances where we were misled in the name of a CID inquiry. A CID inquiry takes place, but corruption eventually creeps back into the system. That is why the students here are demanding a CBI inquiry to ensure the system is completely cleansed."
She also urged Rahul Gandhi and CM Soren to meet the students' demands. " CM Soren is just two or three kilometers away; he must come and listen to the demands of students."
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