Four Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Scorpio In Jharkhand’s Garhwa

Four people were killed on the spot after a speeding unidentified truck rammed into their Scorpio. ( ETV Bharat )

Garhwa: A horrific road accident occurred in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district when an unidentified truck rammed into a Scorpio, killing four people on the spot. The incident took place near Belchampa village, under the Sadar police station.

After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and sent all the bodies for post-mortem. The deceased have been identified as Narendra Kumar Paswan (30), Jitendra Kumar Paswan (28), Badal Paswan (18) and Vicky Paswan (18).

According to reports, all the occupants of the Scorpio were returning home late on Sunday. All four deceased were residents of Pandu and Vishrampur police stations in Palamu district.

Earlier that day, they had visited a relative's house in Bilaspur village near the Uttar Pradesh border. While travelling near Belchampa village under the Garhwa Sadar police station, an unidentified speeding truck struck their vehicle.

The collision's impact was so severe that the Scorpio crashed into a house, killing all four relatives instantly. Locals noted that both the truck and the Scorpio were travelling at high speed, which contributed to the devastation.