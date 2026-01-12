Four Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Scorpio In Jharkhand’s Garhwa
They was returning from a relative’s house near the UP border, when a speeding truck hit their Scorpio near Belchampa, crashing it into a house.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
Garhwa: A horrific road accident occurred in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district when an unidentified truck rammed into a Scorpio, killing four people on the spot. The incident took place near Belchampa village, under the Sadar police station.
After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and sent all the bodies for post-mortem. The deceased have been identified as Narendra Kumar Paswan (30), Jitendra Kumar Paswan (28), Badal Paswan (18) and Vicky Paswan (18).
According to reports, all the occupants of the Scorpio were returning home late on Sunday. All four deceased were residents of Pandu and Vishrampur police stations in Palamu district.
Earlier that day, they had visited a relative's house in Bilaspur village near the Uttar Pradesh border. While travelling near Belchampa village under the Garhwa Sadar police station, an unidentified speeding truck struck their vehicle.
The collision's impact was so severe that the Scorpio crashed into a house, killing all four relatives instantly. Locals noted that both the truck and the Scorpio were travelling at high speed, which contributed to the devastation.
Family members of the deceased claimed that the speeding truck hit the Scorpio from behind, as they were returning home after attending a function near the Uttar Pradesh border in Garhwa district.
Former Jharkhand health minister and BJP leader Ramchandra Chandravanshi expressed condolences over the incident and conveyed his support to the families of the deceased.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Neeraj Kumar said four people died in a late-night road accident near Belchampa. All bodies have been sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.
He added, “A Scorpio carrying four people was involved in the crash, and all of them have been confirmed dead. After receiving the information, police rushed the victims to Sahara Hospital, Garhwa.”
"All four bodies were retrieved from the damaged car by using a gas cutter. The impact of the crash was so huge that the four-wheeler dashed into a house on the roadside," Garhwa police station's in-charge Sunil Kumar Tiwari said.
Also Read: