ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Ex-PSC Chief Appears Before CID For 4th Time Over Exam 'Irregularities'

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte appeared before CID sleuths for the fourth round of questioning on Monday over alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by the agency, an official said. He reached the agency's office around 11 am.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had earlier questioned Khiangte for nine hours on July 28 and eight hours each on July 29 and July 31.

He resigned as the JPSC chairperson on July 22, a day before the CID searched multiple locations, including his official residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the PSC examinations. On July 27, Khiangte said he "voluntarily chose to resign" to ensure an impartial investigation into the matter. Khiangte was appointed to the post in February last year after he retired as the state's chief secretary.