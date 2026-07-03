Jharkhand Finance Minister Returns Security Cover After DGP Fails To Respond To Vehicle Request
Jharkhand Minister's return of security personnel and three escort vehicles has raised questions regarding co-ordination issues within the ruling party and at administrative level.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore has returned his security cover after receiving no response from the police headquarters to his request for an additional vehicle for security personnel.
On June 29, Kishore wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) Tadasha Mishra requesting an additional vehicle to facilitate the movement of security personnel. The minister stated that the existing transport arrangement was causing difficulties for the security personnel while commuting to and from duty.
When no response received from the DGP's office even after several days, Kishore decided to return his security and the three Bolero vehicles.
The move has generated buzz in political and administrative circles, with questions raised regarding coordination within the ruling party and communication at the administrative level. However, the police headquarters has not issued any official response over the matter.
Kishore has previously been in the spotlight over his policy positions and outspoken remarks on governance. The return of security comes even as police had in February raised an alert warning that ministers and MLAs travelling to attend the Budget Session of the Jharkhand Assembly or returning to their constituencies could be targeted by Maoists or criminal groups. Superintendents of Police were asked to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for ministers and MLAs during their travel.
The alert had come in view of a Maoist bandh call given during the Budget Session.
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