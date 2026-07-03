ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Finance Minister Returns Security Cover After DGP Fails To Respond To Vehicle Request

Ranchi: Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore has returned his security cover after receiving no response from the police headquarters to his request for an additional vehicle for security personnel.

On June 29, Kishore wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) Tadasha Mishra requesting an additional vehicle to facilitate the movement of security personnel. The minister stated that the existing transport arrangement was causing difficulties for the security personnel while commuting to and from duty.

When no response received from the DGP's office even after several days, Kishore decided to return his security and the three Bolero vehicles.