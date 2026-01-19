Jharkhand Debuts At Davos WEF, Pitches Itself As Important Business Destination
Jharkhand on Monday began its participation on Mondy with a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening international partnerships and exploring long-term investment opportunities.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Davos/Ranchi: Jharkhand is trying to position itself as India's critical minerals powerhouse on the world stage by participating and engaging with global leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos.
In a first, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is leading the delegation to participate in the WEF annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos.
Soren will engage in a series of high-level meetings with global industry leaders, international trade councils, and institutional partners. Through these meetings, Jharkhand will present its vision for industrial development, technological advancement, and sustainability on the international stage, sources said.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren's proposed discussions with the top leadership of global companies on the first day of the WEF are considered particularly significant. These include discussions with Tata Steel on Jharkhand's historical industrial role, advanced and sustainable manufacturing, and future industrial prospects. Discussions with Hitachi India will focus on potential areas of collaboration in infrastructure development, energy, systems, and technology-based solutions.
Discussions on IT Hub and Digital Transformation
The meeting with Tech Mahindra will focus on the development of an IT hub in the state, digital transformation, the innovation ecosystem, and other opportunities. Additionally, proposed dialogues with representatives from Bloomberg APAC, the Sweden India Business Council, and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum will focus on ease of doing business, global market connectivity, and opportunities for long-term institutional collaboration.
Focus on Women's Empowerment
The delegation will also meet with senior representatives of the World Economic Forum today, where discussions will centre on Jharkhand's active role in long-term economic and policy discussions. In the proposed meetings related to women's development, the state will reiterate its commitment to inclusive leadership, gender equality, and considering women's empowerment as an integral part of economic development. The delegation also plans to visit various technology pavilions to learn about emerging global innovations and future-oriented solutions.
As the state looks ahead to 2050, Jharkhand’s presence at the World Economic Forum marks a defining moment, taking a 25-year-old State onto the global stage, ushering in a new era of sustainable, inclusive and future-oriented growth, guided by the principle of Harmony with Nature, officials said.