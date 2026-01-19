ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Debuts At Davos WEF, Pitches Itself As Important Business Destination

Davos/Ranchi: Jharkhand is trying to position itself as India's critical minerals powerhouse on the world stage by participating and engaging with global leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos.

Jharkhand on Monday began its participation on Mondy with a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening international partnerships and exploring long-term investment opportunities.

In a first, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is leading the delegation to participate in the WEF annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos.

Soren will engage in a series of high-level meetings with global industry leaders, international trade councils, and institutional partners. Through these meetings, Jharkhand will present its vision for industrial development, technological advancement, and sustainability on the international stage, sources said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren's proposed discussions with the top leadership of global companies on the first day of the WEF are considered particularly significant. These include discussions with Tata Steel on Jharkhand's historical industrial role, advanced and sustainable manufacturing, and future industrial prospects. Discussions with Hitachi India will focus on potential areas of collaboration in infrastructure development, energy, systems, and technology-based solutions.