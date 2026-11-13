ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara Accused Of Raping Minor Tribal, POCSO Case Registered In Ranchi

Ranchi: A case of alleged sexual assault against a minor tribal girl has come to light in the Jharkhand capital Ranchi. A 14-year-old girl from Simdega has accused Congress MLA Bhushan Bara of rape, physical assault, and issuing death threats. Based on the girl's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the MLA at the Vidhan Sabha Police Station in Ranchi under the POCSO Act. The roles of two women are also under scrutiny. They are accused of luring the girl and bringing her to the MLA’s residence.

The girl alleges that instead of receiving an education, she was forced to perform domestic chores. If she made even a minor mistake or was slow in her work, she would be physically assaulted, subjected to verbal abuse, and denied proper food.

In her written complaint to the police, the victim stated that in May 2026, two women — identified as Ema Bara and Josima Khakha — took her away, promising to provide her with an education and get her enrolled in a school. She was first taken to the MLA’s residence in Simdega, and later brought to Ranchi.

According to the girl, she was subjected to continuous mistreatment at both locations, and was intimidated whenever she tried to protest. The complaint alleges that on August 5, 2026, at the MLA’s residence (House No. 12) in Ranchi, MLA Bhushan Bara forced himself upon her. Despite her resistance, he silenced her and committed rape. Threatened with death for speaking out; survivor recounts her ordeal upon returning to her village

The victim informed the police that following the incident, she was threatened with death. The perpetrators allegedly warned that her body would be disposed of if she dared to tell anyone. Terrified, the teenager managed to escape the next day and reached her home village in Simdega. Upon her return, her health began to deteriorate due to the physical abuse she had endured; she subsequently confided the entire ordeal to her family.

DSP (Hatia) Neeraj said, "The teenager was brought to Ranchi under the pretext of school enrollment and education, and she had been residing in a specific dwelling. It is alleged that she was raped during this period. An FIR has been registered at the Vidhan Sabha Police Station under the POCSO Act. A medical examination of the victim will be conducted, and her statement will be recorded in court under Section 164 of the CrPC. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case, and the safety of the victim is being given the utmost priority."