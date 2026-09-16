Jharkhand Congress Takes Out Lok Bhavan March, Demands OBC Column In Census Form
Senior party leaders, including state Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, Health Minister Irfan Ansari, MPs and MLAs, participated in the march
By PTI
Published : September 16, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress members on Wednesday took out a march to the Lok Bhavan, demanding a separate column for OBCs in the Census questionnaire. Led by the party's state unit chief, Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, the march started from Bapu Vatika at Ranchi's Morabadi ground.
Senior party leaders, including state Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, Health Minister Irfan Ansari, MPs and MLAs participated in the around 2-km march that culminated near the Lok Bhavan.
The Centre on Friday notified 40 questions, including caste and place of Covid vaccination, to be asked of respondents during the population enumeration phase of the Census, set to begin from September 1 in snow-bound areas. In the rest of the country, population enumeration will begin next year.
This will be the first time when caste details will be collected as part of the Census. Addressing party workers, Kamlesh alleged that the OBC column has been excluded from the Census questionnaire.
"Caste census is a crucial instrument for ensuring social justice, equal opportunities, and a fair share of resources in the country. A large segment of the nation's population belongs to the OBC community."
"The Centre should respond to OBCs' demand. When there is an election, our prime minister claims himself to be an OBC. But, when it comes to OBCs' rights and shares, they are cheated," he alleged.
Census 2027 is being carried out in two phases.
The first phase, which included houselisting and household data collection, was conducted in Jharkhand in May and June, while the second round will be conducted from February 9 to February 28 next year, an official said.
In the second phase of the Census, caste-related questions will be included, he said.
Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said OBC population is around 65 per cent in the country. "There is a column for ST and SC, then why not for OBCs, who contributed significantly to the country's growth," he said.
After the march, Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, urging the Centre to include a separate OBC column in the Census form.
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