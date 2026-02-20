Jharkhand Coal Mines Offer Glimpse Into 300-Million-Year-Old 'Lost Gondwana World', Reveals Study
Published : February 20, 2026 at 1:29 AM IST
New Delhi: Open-cast coal mines in Jharkhand have provided groundbreaking evidence of a prehistoric ecosystem that predates both humans and dinosaurs. Evidence buried in the mines helped retrace the dense, swampy forests and network of rivers that prevailed in India, which formed part of the southern supercontinent Gondwanaland, nearly 300 million years ago.
According to the researchers of Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), the multidisciplinary study reveals that the North Karanpura Basin was once a lush network of swampy forests and rivers during the Permian period, when India was part of the southern supercontinent Gondwanaland.
The findings published in the journal International Journal of Coal Geology provided valuable insights into the sedimentation history of the coal-bearing succession, along with a marine signature, at the Ashoka Coal Mine in the North Karanpura Coalfield.
Researchers observed that the study of these prehistoric marine flood or Permian Sea transgressions could offer vital insights into how modern sea-level rise driven by climate change might reshape continental environments.
By analysing palaeobotanical and geochemical evidence from the Ashoka Coal Mine, the BSIP team uncovered a "vanished ecosystem" shared with present-day Antarctica, South America, and Australia.
While previous theories on ancient sea incursions in India remained debated due to sporadic evidence, this new data from Jharkhand's coal seams provides a more definitive map of how the sea once interacted with the Indian landmass.
The study could throw light on the implications of potential future encroachment of marine environments onto continental landscapes under ongoing global warming, seeking to draw parallels between past marine incursions and current sea-level rise associated with polar ice melt.