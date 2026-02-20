ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Coal Mines Offer Glimpse Into 300-Million-Year-Old 'Lost Gondwana World', Reveals Study

New Delhi: Open-cast coal mines in Jharkhand have provided groundbreaking evidence of a prehistoric ecosystem that predates both humans and dinosaurs. Evidence buried in the mines helped retrace the dense, swampy forests and network of rivers that prevailed in India, which formed part of the southern supercontinent Gondwanaland, nearly 300 million years ago.

According to the researchers of Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), the multidisciplinary study reveals that the North Karanpura Basin was once a lush network of swampy forests and rivers during the Permian period, when India was part of the southern supercontinent Gondwanaland.

The findings published in the journal International Journal of Coal Geology provided valuable insights into the sedimentation history of the coal-bearing succession, along with a marine signature, at the Ashoka Coal Mine in the North Karanpura Coalfield.

Researchers observed that the study of these prehistoric marine flood or Permian Sea transgressions could offer vital insights into how modern sea-level rise driven by climate change might reshape continental environments.