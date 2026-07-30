ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand CM Writes To PM, Claims Rs 700 Cr Fund Deficit In Central Scholarships Impacting Students

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that a massive funding gap of over Rs 700 crore in central scholarship support over the last two financial years was adversely impacting lakhs of students, and seeking his intervention to resolve the issue.

Soren also urged the PM to enhance central allocations for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships besides restarting such financial assistance for minority students.

"While Jharkhand sought Rs 370.87 crore for post-matric scholarships in 2025-26, the Centre released only Rs 58.22 crore. Similarly, against the state's demand of Rs 353.21 crore in 2024-25, only Rs 33.57 crore was sanctioned," Soren wrote in the letter. He cautioned that the huge funding deficit has "delayed" scholarship payments to lakhs of students, threatening their education.