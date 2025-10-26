ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand CM Suspends Doctor, Officials As Children Test HIV Positive After Blood Transfusion

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday ordered suspension of West Singhbhum district Civil Surgeon Sushanto Kumar Manjhi and other concerned officials after some children, suffering from thalassemia contracted HIV after being administered infected blood during transfusions at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital here.

Also, a financial assistance worth Rs two lakh has been announced for the families of the affected children and their complete treatment will be undertaken by the state government. The CM has directed the health department to conduct an audit of all blood banks and submit a report within five days.

Soren has directed state health minister Irfan Ansari to take cognizance of the matter, clarifying that poor healthcare practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Taking to his X handle, Soren wrote, "Instructions have been given to suspend the Civil Surgeon of West Singhbhum, along with other concerned officials, following reports of HIV-infected blood being transfused to children suffering from thalassemia in Chaibasa. The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the affected children, and the complete treatment of the infected children will also be undertaken by the state government,"

In another post, he said, "It is extremely heartbreaking that children suffering from thalassemia in Chaibasa are getting infected. The health department should conduct an audit of all blood banks located in the state and submit the report within five days. Lax arrangements in the health process will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Health Minister Irfan Ansari should take cognizance."