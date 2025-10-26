Jharkhand CM Suspends Doctor, Officials As Children Test HIV Positive After Blood Transfusion
Jharkhand government has launched an investigation and announced compensation and treatment for the affected families.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday ordered suspension of West Singhbhum district Civil Surgeon Sushanto Kumar Manjhi and other concerned officials after some children, suffering from thalassemia contracted HIV after being administered infected blood during transfusions at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital here.
Also, a financial assistance worth Rs two lakh has been announced for the families of the affected children and their complete treatment will be undertaken by the state government. The CM has directed the health department to conduct an audit of all blood banks and submit a report within five days.
Soren has directed state health minister Irfan Ansari to take cognizance of the matter, clarifying that poor healthcare practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Taking to his X handle, Soren wrote, "Instructions have been given to suspend the Civil Surgeon of West Singhbhum, along with other concerned officials, following reports of HIV-infected blood being transfused to children suffering from thalassemia in Chaibasa. The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the affected children, and the complete treatment of the infected children will also be undertaken by the state government,"
In another post, he said, "It is extremely heartbreaking that children suffering from thalassemia in Chaibasa are getting infected. The health department should conduct an audit of all blood banks located in the state and submit the report within five days. Lax arrangements in the health process will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Health Minister Irfan Ansari should take cognizance."
चाईबासा में थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बच्चों का संक्रमित होना अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) October 26, 2025
राज्य में स्थित सभी ब्लड बैंक का ऑडिट कराकर पांच दिनों में रिपोर्ट सौंपने का काम करे स्वास्थ्य विभाग। स्वास्थ्य प्रक्रिया में लचर व्यवस्था किसी भी हालत में बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री श्री…
On Saturday, the Jharkhand High Court took suo motu cognizance of the serious case. Following which, a five-member team special investigation team (SIT) from the state government reached Chaibasa from Ranchi.
Led by Director (Health Services) Dr Dinesh Kumar, the team inspected the blood bank in Chaibasa hospital, spoke with doctors and collected samples. Initial investigation has revealed several discrepancies, an official said.
The move comes after Madhav Chandra Kunkal, a leader of the Mazdoor Kamgar Union made serious allegations of gross negligence against the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital administration. He alleged that due to hospital's negligence, a seven-year-old child suffering from thalassemia was given HIV-positive blood.
Dr Kumar said the child in question received a blood transfusion on September 13 and was tested HIV-positive on October 18. "Efforts are currently underway to determine the source of the infection. The Civil Surgeon, the Deputy Superintendent, and all officials involved in the programme have been spoken to," he said.
Meanwhile, health minister Ansari said, families of affected children will be provided Rs two lakh each if investigation reveals negligence by doctors. He said one child has been tested positive till now and blood samples have been collected from those suspected to have contracted HIV. The picture will become clearer once the test results are received in a few days, he said adding that the Civil Surgeon has stated that there was no negligence on the part of the hospital management.
Earlier on October 24, Civil Surgeon Sushanto Kumar Manjhi had said that a high-level investigation would be conducted into the incident. The hospital would determine at what level the lapses occurred during the blood transfusion process and all children who had received blood transfusions so far would be tested, he had said.
