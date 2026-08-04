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'Decision To Be Taken At Appropriate Time': Jharkhand CM On Demands By Protesting Job Aspirants

Ranchi/Jamshedpur: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government was serious about the concerns raised by the protesting job aspirants and a decision would be taken at an appropriate time.

The statement came as job aspirants, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 29, stepped up their agitation by demanding that the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and other recruitment examinations be investigated by an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.

"With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured," Soren told reporters in Ranchi. Referring to the investigation, Soren said the probe agencies were examining every aspect of the alleged irregularities.

"The way the investigation team is active, wherever any kind of mistakes have happened or are happening, all those things are being thoroughly examined, and after everything comes out, the government's decisions will also certainly come forward," he said. Speaking on the issue at Nemra village in Ramgarh district, Soren said this is a sensitive government that ensures justice.

"I can't tear open my chest to show you how seriously we are looking at things. I don't rest until fixing the problem I pursue. We are waiting for the probe report. We will very soon apprise students and the people of the state of this matter," he told reporters.

When asked if any government delegation will meet the protesting aspirants, Soren said anything under the constitutional boundary will be done in the interest of the students. The protesters said the CM makes such statements after every examination irregularity, and stressed on complete reform of the commission, while asserting that Soren should meet the students and listen to their grievances.

The protesters alleged that the JMM-led government was attempting to "whitewash" the issue by entrusting the investigation to the state CID. They had earlier demanded an investigation by the CBI along with that of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming large-scale financial transactions were linked to the alleged recruitment scam.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former chief minister Raghubar Das urged Soren to hold direct talks with the agitating youths and consider their demand for a CBI probe. Addressing a press conference in Jamshedpur, Das said he had written to the chief minister, appealing to him to engage with the students and initiate appropriate action.