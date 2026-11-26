ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand CM Moves Resolution Against Centre's Amended Mining Law, Cites Rs 13,000 Crore Loss To State

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday moved a resolution in the state assembly against the amendments made to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) or MMDR Act by the central government.

Citing an estimated Rs 13,000 crore annual revenue loss for the state, Soren urged the Centre to withdraw the amendments. The CM said the amendments passed by the Parliament in August would adversely affect the state’s financial position and hamper its ability to fund welfare and development programmes.

"The implementation of this Act is expected to result in a substantial annual revenue loss of around Rs 13,000 crore for the state government, which will create difficulties in securing the necessary funding for the state's social security, women's empowerment, education, healthcare, rural development and other public welfare schemes,” he said.

Soren said the state government currently collects around Rs 13,000 crore annually through cess on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land, which is used to finance socio-economic development and welfare programmes.

He said that a portion of the economic gains derived from mineral wealth is typically allocated to the social and economic upliftment of Adivasis (indigenous communities), backward classes, and Dalits living in mining-affected areas. "Any constraint on state revenue would hinder the development of these regions and adversely affect the interests of their inhabitants," he said.

'Jharkhand Enacted Legislation Following SC Ruling'

The state government resolution also referenced a July 2024 judgment by a nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. It pointed out that in the case of 'Mineral Area Development Authority vs. Steel Authority of India Limited,' the apex court clarified that, under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, state governments possess the authority to levy a cess on mineral-bearing lands.

"It was in light of this ruling that the Jharkhand government had passed the ‘Jharkhand Mineral Bearing Land Cess Bill, 2024’ through the Legislative Assembly,” the resolution documents read.

Soren said the central law generates nearly Rs 13,000 crore in annual revenue for the state government. However, recent amendments made by the central government to the MMDR Act have curtailed this authority of state governments.

"As a result of these amendments, state governments can no longer impose any form of cess on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land without adhering to the conditions stipulated by the central government," he said, addressing the House.

The Chief Minister urged the House to pass the state government’s resolution following a special discussion, and to authorise its submission to the central government.