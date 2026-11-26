Jharkhand CM Moves Resolution Against Centre's Amended Mining Law, Cites Rs 13,000 Crore Loss To State
Hemant Soren's resolution demands the Centre withdraw its amended mining law, warning the changes could cost the state Rs 13,000 crore annually.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday moved a resolution in the state assembly against the amendments made to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) or MMDR Act by the central government.
Citing an estimated Rs 13,000 crore annual revenue loss for the state, Soren urged the Centre to withdraw the amendments. The CM said the amendments passed by the Parliament in August would adversely affect the state’s financial position and hamper its ability to fund welfare and development programmes.
"The implementation of this Act is expected to result in a substantial annual revenue loss of around Rs 13,000 crore for the state government, which will create difficulties in securing the necessary funding for the state's social security, women's empowerment, education, healthcare, rural development and other public welfare schemes,” he said.
Soren said the state government currently collects around Rs 13,000 crore annually through cess on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land, which is used to finance socio-economic development and welfare programmes.
आज झारखंड विधानसभा के दो दिवसीय विशेष सत्र के दूसरे दिन केंद्र के MMDR कानून में संशोधन को लेकर सदन में विशेष चर्चा पर सरकारी संकल्प पेश किया।https://t.co/i4nHx2zhFm— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 26, 2026
He said that a portion of the economic gains derived from mineral wealth is typically allocated to the social and economic upliftment of Adivasis (indigenous communities), backward classes, and Dalits living in mining-affected areas. "Any constraint on state revenue would hinder the development of these regions and adversely affect the interests of their inhabitants," he said.
'Jharkhand Enacted Legislation Following SC Ruling'
The state government resolution also referenced a July 2024 judgment by a nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. It pointed out that in the case of 'Mineral Area Development Authority vs. Steel Authority of India Limited,' the apex court clarified that, under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, state governments possess the authority to levy a cess on mineral-bearing lands.
"It was in light of this ruling that the Jharkhand government had passed the ‘Jharkhand Mineral Bearing Land Cess Bill, 2024’ through the Legislative Assembly,” the resolution documents read.
Soren said the central law generates nearly Rs 13,000 crore in annual revenue for the state government. However, recent amendments made by the central government to the MMDR Act have curtailed this authority of state governments.
"As a result of these amendments, state governments can no longer impose any form of cess on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land without adhering to the conditions stipulated by the central government," he said, addressing the House.
The Chief Minister urged the House to pass the state government’s resolution following a special discussion, and to authorise its submission to the central government.
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Babulal Marandi, however, questioned why the JMM-led coalition had remained "silent" in Parliament when the Bill was passed. "Had Rahul Gandhi and the opposition played their role in Parliament, this drama would not have been required. The amendment to the Bill was made keeping the welfare of people in mind," he said.
Marandi alleged that the state government was misleading people by projecting an annual revenue loss of Rs 13,000 crore due to the amendment. "After implementation of cess on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands, the state received Rs 1,379.29 crore in 2024-25, Rs 7,487.92 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 7,122 crore till October in 2026-27. Where did the figure of Rs 13,000 crore come from?" he asked.
Marandi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi intended to ensure "equitable development" across states through the amendment to the MMDR Act. Revenue from minerals across states had risen from Rs 25,006 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,14,549 crore in 2025-26, he said.
“Jharkhand's annual revenue from its minerals is around Rs 18,000 crore, while neighbouring Odisha gets Rs 46,710 crore annually. This is due to the state's inactivity. Out of 49 iron ore mines, only six are operational. Similarly, out of 13 mineral blocks, only five are operational,” he alleged.
Participating in the debate, RJD MLA Suresh Paswan accused the Centre of undermining Jharkhand's interests through the amendment and demanded its withdrawal. "Otherwise, we will stop the transportation of minerals from Jharkhand," he said.
CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Arup Chatterjee also opposed the amended law, saying it would cause huge financial losses to the state.
The two-day special assembly session, which concludes on Thursday, is discussing the implications of the amended law. The resolution is expected to be put to a vote. If adopted, it will be forwarded to the Centre, an official said.
Jharkhand accounts for about 40 per cent of the country's mineral resources, according to official estimates. On Wednesday (November 25), the first day of the special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, the state government presented a resolution regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.
Questioning the methodology of the ongoing SIR process in Jharkhand, Soren urged the Election Commission to conduct the exercise afresh, incorporating a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).
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