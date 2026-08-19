Jharkhand Floods: Class 5 Girl Loses Books In Koel River, Approaches Palamu DC For Help
Along with her neighbour, Kritika waited with locals who had come there from various parts of the district before presenting her woes to the official.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 11:36 PM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 12:06 AM IST
Medininagar: As floodwaters of the overflowing Koel River inundated her house, Kritika, a Class 5 student, was forced to lose her most cherished possessions – her textbooks and notebook.
Unable to pursue her studies, the girl hailing from Sudna Bank Colony took an initiative on her own when, on Wednesday, she approached the Palamu Deputy Commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh during a public grievance redressal programme.
Along with her neighbour, Kritika waited with other locals who had come there from various parts of the district before presenting her woes before the official. "Sir, my books and notebooks have been washed away due to the Koel River floods. Now, I can't study anymore," she told the Deputy Commissioner.
The girl, Kritika, informed the officer that her father is jobless and the entire family depends on her mother’s meagre salary, which she earns through domestic work. Although the girl studies in a private school, due to the financial problems in the family, they were unable to buy back the missing books.
Touched by her plea, the officer, DC Dilip Pratap Singh, at once ordered the district education department to assist her. Reassuring her of all the help, the Deputy Commissioner motivated her to keep on studying hard.
Based on his instructions, the education department took up immediate action to provide books and notebooks to the girl student. Sandeep Kumar, District Superintendent of Education, stated that the procedure for distribution of the study material has already started. It was further informed that the department has made arrangements for providing all the academic help possible, and there has been an offer for admission to Kritika in a government school as well.