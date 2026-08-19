ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Floods: Class 5 Girl Loses Books In Koel River, Approaches Palamu DC For Help

Medininagar: As floodwaters of the overflowing Koel River inundated her house, Kritika, a Class 5 student, was forced to lose her most cherished possessions – her textbooks and notebook.

Unable to pursue her studies, the girl hailing from Sudna Bank Colony took an initiative on her own when, on Wednesday, she approached the Palamu Deputy Commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh during a public grievance redressal programme.

Along with her neighbour, Kritika waited with other locals who had come there from various parts of the district before presenting her woes before the official. "Sir, my books and notebooks have been washed away due to the Koel River floods. Now, I can't study anymore," she told the Deputy Commissioner.