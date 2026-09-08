ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand CID Arrests One More In JSSC-CGL Exam Irregularities Case

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police's Criminal Investigation Department has arrested one more person in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Combined Graduate Level exam conducted by the state's Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), an official said on Tuesday.

With this arrest made in Bihar, the state probe agency has apprehended 11 people in connection with the "irregularities" in the CGL examination-2023 held the following year. Job aspirants had protested the anomaly for nearly a month in Ranchi.

The CID arrested Rajan Kumar, a resident of a village under Newara police station limits in Patna district of Bihar, on Monday, the official said. "The accused took several JSSC-CGL aspirants to a hotel at Niyamatpur in West Bengal, and made them memorise the questions and answers of the examination," he said.

Several candidates gained an undue advantage through this process, and some succeeded, the official said. Among the 10 other people arrested in connection with the case, four were successful candidates of the JSSC-CGL examination.