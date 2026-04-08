ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand CID Arrests Mumbai-Based Agent In International Cyber Slavery Racket

Ranchi: A man, who was allegedly part of an international network that trafficked job seekers from Jharkhand to cyberscam compounds in Myanmar, was arrested by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Mumbai, a statement said on Wednesday. Daud Ahmad, who hails from Patna, was arrested from the Dongri police station area of Mumbai on April 6, the Jharkhand CID said.

According to a CID statement, Ahmad allegedly trapped several youths and sent them to a firm based in Myanmar, where they were coerced into carrying out online scams such as investment fraud, digital arrest schemes and other cyber offences.

Investigations revealed that the accused conspired with international cyber criminals and recruited unemployed Indian youths by offering attractive job opportunities abroad. Once sent overseas, the victims were held captive and compelled to participate in fraudulent activities.