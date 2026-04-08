Jharkhand CID Arrests Mumbai-Based Agent In International Cyber Slavery Racket
A key accused linked to a cyber slavery network luring youths abroad for online fraud has been arrested in Mumbai.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Ranchi: A man, who was allegedly part of an international network that trafficked job seekers from Jharkhand to cyberscam compounds in Myanmar, was arrested by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Mumbai, a statement said on Wednesday. Daud Ahmad, who hails from Patna, was arrested from the Dongri police station area of Mumbai on April 6, the Jharkhand CID said.
According to a CID statement, Ahmad allegedly trapped several youths and sent them to a firm based in Myanmar, where they were coerced into carrying out online scams such as investment fraud, digital arrest schemes and other cyber offences.
Investigations revealed that the accused conspired with international cyber criminals and recruited unemployed Indian youths by offering attractive job opportunities abroad. Once sent overseas, the victims were held captive and compelled to participate in fraudulent activities.
The network reportedly operated by sending unsuspecting youths from Jharkhand to cyber parks in Myanmar, where they were forced into online scam operations. Based on a sustained and detailed investigation, Ahmad was identified as a key operative and was subsequently arrested. In a related development, one of his associates, Sartaj Balam from the Mango area in Jamshedpur, had been arrested earlier in connection with the case.
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