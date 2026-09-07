ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand CID Arrests One Accused in JSSC-CGL Exam Irregularities Case; 10 Held So Far

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Police's Criminal Investigation Department has arrested an accused in the alleged irregularities in a recruitment examination in the state, an official said on Monday.

With this, 10 people have been arrested by the state probe agency since August 18 in connection with alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination-2023 conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in 2024.

"In connection with the JSSC-CGL competitive examination, Kundan Kumar, a resident of Dumri village in Palamu district, has been arrested," the CID said in a statement on Sunday night.

The agency arrested an accused from Jharkhand's Giridih district on August 30, four successful candidates of the JSSC-CGL examination held in 2024 on August 28 and two accused in connection with the case on August 27.