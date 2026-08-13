ETV Bharat / state

Passage Of Bill Undermines Jharkhand’s Rights Over Mineral Resources; To Launch Massive Agitation: CM

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the passage of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, accusing it of undermining the state’s rights over its mineral resources and entitlements.

The Parliament on Thursday passed the Bill, which seeks to restrict states' powers to levy taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands.

Calling the legislation a “black bill” and a grave injustice to Jharkhand, the CM said the state would not accept what he described as “stepmotherly treatment” from the Centre and would launch a ‘massive agitation’ that the entire nation will watch.

In a post on X, Soren said, “Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, is a black bill – injustice to Jharkhand, its people. Minerals belong to Jharkhand, land belongs to Jharkhand; so why should Delhi decide on our rights and entitlements?" Jharkhand accounts for about 40 per cent of the country’s total minerals.