Passage Of Bill Undermines Jharkhand’s Rights Over Mineral Resources; To Launch Massive Agitation: CM
Hemant Soren demanded the immediate withdrawal of the bill, as it would affect the welfare schemes that provides social security to millions
By PTI
Published : August 13, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the passage of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, accusing it of undermining the state’s rights over its mineral resources and entitlements.
The Parliament on Thursday passed the Bill, which seeks to restrict states' powers to levy taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands.
Calling the legislation a “black bill” and a grave injustice to Jharkhand, the CM said the state would not accept what he described as “stepmotherly treatment” from the Centre and would launch a ‘massive agitation’ that the entire nation will watch.
In a post on X, Soren said, “Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, is a black bill – injustice to Jharkhand, its people. Minerals belong to Jharkhand, land belongs to Jharkhand; so why should Delhi decide on our rights and entitlements?" Jharkhand accounts for about 40 per cent of the country’s total minerals.
झारखंड ऐसा बड़ा आंदोलन करेगा, जिसे पूरा देश देखेगा....— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 13, 2026
खनिज झारखंड का, जमीन झारखंड की—तो हमारे हक-अधिकार का फैसला दिल्ली क्यों करेगी?
लोकसभा और राज्यसभा - दोनों सदनों में जल्दबाजी में खान और खनिज (विकास और विनियमन) संशोधन विधेयक, 2026 पास करा केंद्र सरकार ने झारखंड के हाथ-पैरों… pic.twitter.com/s3VzpacCbN
"The Centre passed it in haste, tying Jharkhand’s hands and feet. Jharkhand will launch such a massive agitation to oppose it that the entire nation would see,” Soren said.
He warned that "Jharkhand will not tolerate step-motherly treatment and there will be fierce opposition to this in every district, every block, every panchayat, every town if the Centre fails to withdraw it."
Soren said the impact of the legislation will be such that Jharkhand will have to stop all its welfare schemes providing social security to millions.
The chief minister demanded immediate withdrawal of the bill. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on August 12, while the Rajya Sabha cleared it on Thursday, completing the parliamentary approval process. The bill will become a law after receiving the President's assent.
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