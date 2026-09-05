ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Orders FIR Registration Against 5 For Submitting Fake Documents

Ranchi: Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar on Saturday directed police to book five people for attempting to get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by submitting fake documents.

On a four-day visit to Sahibganj, where verification of complaints from different districts of the Santhal Pargana region under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls was underway, he inspected cases of inclusion of names based on suspicious documents in the Pakur Assembly constituency.

"We received some complaints from the Barharwa block under the Pakur assembly constituency. During the investigation, some cases of fake documents submitted were found. A Common Service Centre operator was also identified who was providing fake certificates. Directions have been issued to lodge FIRs against them," Kumar told reporters.

Common service centres serve as access points for the delivery of the government's e-services within the reach of people.

According to a statement from the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO's) office, the four accused -- Rubeda Bewa, Ravi Sheikh, Pintu Sheikh, and Sentu Sheikh -- allegedly submitted fake residential certificates to get their names included in the voter list. The Common Service Centre operator was identified as Mohammad Salim, it said.

The CEO visited the houses of the accused in Barharwa and conducted an on-site inspection. Barharwa police station in-charge Sumit Kumar Singh said they will lodge the FIR after receiving a formal complaint.

Kumar told reporters that they have found that caste certificates were being issued in violation of government norms for the SIR. "This is completely wrong. We will take action in the matter."