ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: CBI Takes Over Probe Into Nisha Bhagat's Death Case

Ranchi: Days after Chief Minister Hemant Soren had recommended a CBI probe into tribal leader Nisha Kumari Bhagat's death, the central agency on Monday took over the investigation. She had died under mysterious circumstances.

Nisha, who was active on tribal rights and social issues, died on November 6, 2026. Before the incident, she had done a Facebook Live from her residence. In this live broadcast of about 10 minutes, she had accused the Jharkhand government, the local police administration and some people associated with the land business of harassing her.

During the live show, she mentioned her problems and also demanded intervention from the administration. After this, information about her death was received at her residence in the Pithoria police station area. In the initial information, it was said to be a case of suicide.

However, her father, Handu Bhagat, feared a conspiracy behind the death and demanded a fair investigation. He lodged a written complaint at Pithoria police station on November 7, alleging his daughter was mentally and socially harassed for a long time. Some people associated with the land business were also accused of harassing her.

The father had expressed apprehension that Nisha was mentally disturbed due to continuous harassment and pressure. In the complaint, there was a demand to investigate the role of Ajay Tirkey, Jyotsna Kerketta and others.