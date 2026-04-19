ETV Bharat / state

'Drone Exploded Just In Front Of Our Ship': Jharkhand Captain Returns After Being Stranded In Strait Of Hormuz For 45 Days

His vessel, which was carrying chemicals and lubricants, was en route to South Korea and had just approached the Strait of Hormuz when the war erupted on February 28. An announcement was broadcast by Iran over VHF radio declaring that no vessel would be permitted to cross the waterway.

Hailing from Mango-Dimna Highway area of ​​Jamshedpur, Kumar completed his training at the Indian Maritime University in Chennai and has been serving as a Captain at foreign shipping companies for the last 27 years.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he recalled the fear of spending the days amid sounds of roaring jet planes and nights tormented with missile blasts and drone attacks on nearby vessels.

Jamshedpur: A native of Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, Captain Manish Kumar, has safely returned home after spending nearly 45 days stranded in the Strait of Hormuz along with 40 Indian crew members.

Captain Manish Kumar in his ship (Special Arrangement)

"Our ship was immediately brought to a halt, shortly away from the Strait of Hormuz. The GPS was switched off and all the lights were put off to prevent any potential attack. The dwindling food supplies and the prolonged wait made an already difficult situation even more challenging. Several other vessels were also facing similar shortages of food and water," Kumar recalled.

Kumar recounted that during the day, fighter jets would reverberate across the sky and as dusk fell, there were explosions from missiles. "We were in constant fear that stray sparks or debris might land on the ship. I was constantly anxious for my family back home," he added.

Captain Manish Kumar and his wife Supriya at their residence (ETV Bharat)

He said that he would speak to his wife via WhatsApp calls but refrained from revealing the full extent of the situation as it would leave his family members in distress.

"One day an incident took place that I will never forget. A drone crashed just in front of our ship and burst into flames with an explosion. I was terrified but as Captain, maintaining the morale of the crew members was my foremost task. Those 45 days were the greatest challenge for me," he said.

Kumar thanked the Government of India for maintaining constant contact and seeking updates on the stranded seafarers. He said that guidelines were issued periodically from the company's Delhi-based office. "This conflict has shown just how deeply shipping services are intertwined with the lives of the general public," he said adding, "The younger generation needs to understand the harrowing conditions under which those who work at sea perform their duties."

Captain Kumar's wife, Supriya, said she had lost her peace of mind the moment she heard about the war. While monitoring news channels, she had constantly kept praying to God. "Every time a message came through, I heaved a sense of relief. However, whenever replies did not come, I would spend the entire night sleepless and worried."