Jharkhand Bus Owners’ Association Increases Fares By 18 Pc Amid Rising Fuel Costs
Former president of Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries indicated that fares will drop if prices of diesel, tyres, and spare parts decrease.
By PTI
Published : June 5, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Ranchi: An association of bus owners in Jharkhand has increased fares by 18 per cent due to increasing fuel costs, officials said on Friday. The decision was taken after the diesel price crossed Rs 100 per litre, they said.
“We last increased bus fares on July 1, 2021. Over the past 59 months, new toll plazas have been established on different routes. Additionally, due to the crisis in West Asia, diesel prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre. As a result, owners have been incurring losses. Therefore, we have increased bus fares by 18 per cent,” said Arun Budhia, president of the Jharkhand Bus Owners' Association.
If the prices of diesel, tyres, and spare parts decrease in the near future, the fares will be reduced, said Kishore Mantri, former president of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
According to the new rates, the fare for buses from Ranchi to Garhwa has increased from Rs 400 to Rs 470. Similarly, passengers travelling from Ranchi to Palamu will now have to pay Rs 415 instead of Rs 350. The fare for Gumla is now Rs 240, up from Rs 200, and for Simdega, it has been increased from Rs 230 to Rs 270.
Fares for long-distance routes have also been hiked. The fare from Ranchi to Kolkata has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 590, and the same from Ranchi to Patna is now Rs 590.
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