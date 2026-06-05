ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Bus Owners’ Association Increases Fares By 18 Pc Amid Rising Fuel Costs

Ranchi: An association of bus owners in Jharkhand has increased fares by 18 per cent due to increasing fuel costs, officials said on Friday. The decision was taken after the diesel price crossed Rs 100 per litre, they said.

“We last increased bus fares on July 1, 2021. Over the past 59 months, new toll plazas have been established on different routes. Additionally, due to the crisis in West Asia, diesel prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre. As a result, owners have been incurring losses. Therefore, we have increased bus fares by 18 per cent,” said Arun Budhia, president of the Jharkhand Bus Owners' Association.

If the prices of diesel, tyres, and spare parts decrease in the near future, the fares will be reduced, said Kishore Mantri, former president of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries.