Exclusive: Jharkhand ATS Chargesheet Alleges Hizb-ut-Tahrir Module Ran Conversion, Radicalisation Network Across States
Ayan Javed was arrested with four associates from Wasseypur in Dhanbad in 2025, and is also wanted in cases registered in UP and Uttarakhand.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
By Prashant Kumar
Ranchi: The Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a detailed chargesheet in a special court in Ranchi alleging that a module linked to the banned outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) was involved in radicalisation, illegal arms procurement and an alleged conspiracy to carry out mass religious conversions across multiple states.
A key accused, Ayan Javed, 21, was arrested in 2025 from Wasseypur in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, along with four associates. Investigators say he is also wanted in cases registered in Agra and Dehradun under provisions of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018. Police teams from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have sought custody and case records as part of parallel investigations.
According to the ATS, evidence gathered during questioning and digital forensics suggest the accused were part of an organised network allegedly attempting to influence and convert vulnerable individuals while promoting extremist ideology. The agency told the court that the module aimed to incite unrest in the name of religion and recruit youth into radical activities.
Multi-State Investigation
Officials said coordination between state agencies intensified after links surfaced during a probe into an alleged conversion case in Agra. The ATS confirmed it shared documents with Dehradun Police following a formal request connected to a case registered at Rani Pokhari police station.
Senior ATS officials stated that further custodial interrogation by multiple state agencies is likely as investigators examine inter-state linkages, funding trails and communication records. Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha stated that UP cops from Agra took Ayan Javed on remand, while Uttarakhand Police from Dehradun too have also sought more details about Ayan.
Role Of Ayan's Wife Also Under Scanner
Among those arrested is Shabnam Parveen, 20, identified by investigators as Ayan Javed’s wife. The ATS alleges that digital material recovered from her mobile phone contained radical content and communications that are now part of the forensic review. She is currently in judicial custody.
Other accused named in the chargesheet include Gulfam Hasan, 21, Mohammad Shahzad Alam, 20 and Mohammad Ammar Yasir alias Sameek, 33. Investigators allege illegal firearms, cartridges, digital devices and documents were seized during raids.
Of them, Mohammad Ammar Yasir’s arrest is being treated as significant by investigators due to his alleged past links with the banned outfit Indian Mujahideen. Officials said call detail records and location data indicate close coordination among the accused before and after key incidents under investigation.
Investigations have revealed that Ayan had been involved with "Ghazwa-e-Hind" plots and conversion rackets from a young age. The investigation has also revealed that the racket, comprising 200 individuals, specifically targeted girls to force them to convert.
Charges And Legal Proceedings
During an April 26, 2025 raid in Wasseypur, ATS teams reportedly seized books, electronic devices and documents. A forensic scan of digital equipment is said to have revealed encrypted communications and alleged contact with handlers through darknet platforms. Investigators also cited literature they described as extremist and inflammatory.
The FIR includes charges related to unlawful activities, illegal arms possession and promoting enmity. The ATS told the court that confessional statements, digital evidence, call records and forensic reports support allegations that the accused were conspiring to disturb public order and spread extremist ideology.
The case is being heard in the special ATS court in Ranchi. Further remand proceedings are expected as multiple agencies continue their investigation.
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