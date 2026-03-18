ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive: Jharkhand ATS Chargesheet Alleges Hizb-ut-Tahrir Module Ran Conversion, Radicalisation Network Across States

By Prashant Kumar

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a detailed chargesheet in a special court in Ranchi alleging that a module linked to the banned outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) was involved in radicalisation, illegal arms procurement and an alleged conspiracy to carry out mass religious conversions across multiple states.

A key accused, Ayan Javed, 21, was arrested in 2025 from Wasseypur in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, along with four associates. Investigators say he is also wanted in cases registered in Agra and Dehradun under provisions of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018. Police teams from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have sought custody and case records as part of parallel investigations.

According to the ATS, evidence gathered during questioning and digital forensics suggest the accused were part of an organised network allegedly attempting to influence and convert vulnerable individuals while promoting extremist ideology. The agency told the court that the module aimed to incite unrest in the name of religion and recruit youth into radical activities.

Multi-State Investigation

Officials said coordination between state agencies intensified after links surfaced during a probe into an alleged conversion case in Agra. The ATS confirmed it shared documents with Dehradun Police following a formal request connected to a case registered at Rani Pokhari police station.

Senior ATS officials stated that further custodial interrogation by multiple state agencies is likely as investigators examine inter-state linkages, funding trails and communication records. Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha stated that UP cops from Agra took Ayan Javed on remand, while Uttarakhand Police from Dehradun too have also sought more details about Ayan.

Role Of Ayan's Wife Also Under Scanner