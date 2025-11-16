ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand ATS Files Chargesheet Against Hizb Ut Tahrir Module

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a detailed chargesheet in the special ATS court in Ranchi against a module linked to the banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT). The chargesheet contains several shocking revelations with investigators saying that the module's primary objective was to spread violence in the name of religion in the country.

No Trust in the Indian Constitution

According to the ATS charge sheet, the suspected terrorists of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, which is flourishing in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, had no faith in the Indian Constitution. They were conspiring together to spread violence in India in the name of religion, it said. The ATS informed the court that the arrested suspected terrorists were inspiring youth in various parts of the country, including Jharkhand, to adopt terrorist ideology.

Key Points of the Chargesheet

The suspects are accused of providing financial and other support to Hizb-ut-Tahrir, recruiting youth for terrorist activities, religious conversions, and spreading extremism in society.

The investigation also revealed that their goal was to spread instability in the country and conspire against the constitutional system.

Incriminating documents, electronic devices, books, and digital evidence were also recovered from the accused, revealing the network's activities and plans.

The arrests were made in Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Sherghati in Gaya, providing an idea of the organization's reach.

The FIR, registered on April 26, 2025, alleges serious charges against the five accused, including anti-national activities, illegal possession of weapons, and disturbing religious harmony. The accused include Ayan Javed, Gulfam Hasan, Mohammad Shahzad Alam, Shabnam Parveen, and Ammar Yasar.

The ATS informed the court that all the accused have confessed to their involvement. Illegal country-made pistols, cartridges, mobile phones, laptops, and other important documents were recovered from them as per the ATS. The investigation has revealed that the accused were associated with the banned organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir and intended to disrupt national peace. The CDRs revealed that the accused were in constant contact with each other and were planning to purchase weapons and carry out a major incident.

About the five accused

Gulfam Hasan