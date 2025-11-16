Jharkhand ATS Files Chargesheet Against Hizb Ut Tahrir Module
The ATS chargesheet said that the accused had no faith in the Indian constitution and were spreading violence in India in the name of religion.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a detailed chargesheet in the special ATS court in Ranchi against a module linked to the banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT). The chargesheet contains several shocking revelations with investigators saying that the module's primary objective was to spread violence in the name of religion in the country.
No Trust in the Indian Constitution
According to the ATS charge sheet, the suspected terrorists of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, which is flourishing in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, had no faith in the Indian Constitution. They were conspiring together to spread violence in India in the name of religion, it said. The ATS informed the court that the arrested suspected terrorists were inspiring youth in various parts of the country, including Jharkhand, to adopt terrorist ideology.
Key Points of the Chargesheet
The suspects are accused of providing financial and other support to Hizb-ut-Tahrir, recruiting youth for terrorist activities, religious conversions, and spreading extremism in society.
The investigation also revealed that their goal was to spread instability in the country and conspire against the constitutional system.
Incriminating documents, electronic devices, books, and digital evidence were also recovered from the accused, revealing the network's activities and plans.
The arrests were made in Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Sherghati in Gaya, providing an idea of the organization's reach.
The FIR, registered on April 26, 2025, alleges serious charges against the five accused, including anti-national activities, illegal possession of weapons, and disturbing religious harmony. The accused include Ayan Javed, Gulfam Hasan, Mohammad Shahzad Alam, Shabnam Parveen, and Ammar Yasar.
The ATS informed the court that all the accused have confessed to their involvement. Illegal country-made pistols, cartridges, mobile phones, laptops, and other important documents were recovered from them as per the ATS. The investigation has revealed that the accused were associated with the banned organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir and intended to disrupt national peace. The CDRs revealed that the accused were in constant contact with each other and were planning to purchase weapons and carry out a major incident.
About the five accused
Gulfam Hasan
In its chargesheet, the ATS stated that Gulfam Hasan, who is only 21 years old, has admitted to being associated with Hizb-ut-Tahrir and engaging in anti-national activities. An illegal pistol was recovered from Gulfam Hasan. As per the ATS, the documents recovered from Gulfam Hasan were translated into Hindi and revealed inflammatory material designed to disrupt religious sentiments and facts that violate the Indian Constitution.
Ayan Javed
The ATS stated that Ayan Javed, also 21 years old, has admitted to his affiliation with a terrorist organization and his involvement in anti-national activities. A pistol was also recovered from Ayan. Call detail records from the mobile devices recovered from the accused also revealed the purchase of weapons, the ATS said.
Shahzad Alam
The third accused, Shahzad Alam, 20, has also been accused of being associated with Hizb-ut-Tahrir. “Elements that disrupt religious harmony and negate the Constitution were found with Shahzad,” the ATS said.
Shabnam Parveen
The fourth accused, Shabnam Parveen, has admitted to providing information about the purchase and collection of weapons for her husband, Ayan Javed, as well as supporting terrorist activities, said the ATS. Documents recovered from her have confirmed her involvement in anti-national activities, it said.
Mohammad Ammar Yasir
The fifth accused, Mohammad Ammar Yasir, 33, was previously a member of the banned terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen and was involved in anti-national activities. He was also arrested in this case. Investigation of CDR and tower location records revealed that he was in constant contact with all the accused.
Ammar Yasar, one of the five suspects from the terrorist organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir arrested from Wasseypur in Dhanbad, has strong ties to the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen as per the ATS. He was arrested in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in 2014 as a suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorist.
After being released from prison in 2014, Ammar Yasar became active and joined Hizb-ut-Tahrir and engaged in anti-national activities, the ATS said.
