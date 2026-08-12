Jharkhand Assembly Adjourned Sine Die Amid Row Over JPSC-JSSC Exams, Students' Agitation
CM offered to cancel key JPSC-JSSC examinations as Oppn protests over alleged irregularities forced the Jharkhand Assembly to adjourn early | Rajesh Kumar Singh reports.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand Assembly's Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die a day ahead of its scheduled conclusion. The adjournment followed repeated confrontations between the ruling alliance and the Opposition over the students' agitation and alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.
Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato announced the indefinite adjournment after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore requested him to do so, saying he was deciding with a heavy heart.
Earlier, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government was ready to cancel the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test as well as the 2023 and 2025 backlog examinations.
Throughout the proceedings, Opposition members repeatedly targeted the government over students' concerns and alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
Even while Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is also the Leader of the House, was explaining the government's position, BJP legislators entered the Well and raised slogans. Despite the disruption, Soren continued his address for nearly 15 minutes, outlining the government's stand on the students' agitation and recruitment examinations.
This further intensified after the House resumed following a lunch break. BJP MLA CP Singh took a jibe at the government, claiming that Rahul Gandhi had withdrawn support from it.
His remark immediately triggered an uproar from the ruling benches. BJP legislators subsequently entered the Well and raised slogans against the government.
Soren launched a sharp counterattack, saying the BJP was under the impression that there was still some "juice" left in the Opposition. Comparing the BJP to "parasites", he alleged that its members were using the students' issue to display their political strength. He added that, with time, even whatever "juice" remained in the Opposition would disappear.
CM Blames UP-Based Company For Exam Irregularities
Addressing allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations, Soren said TDPL, the company accused of conducting the examinations improperly, is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that a conspiracy was being orchestrated from there in collaboration with people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to mislead and confuse Jharkhand’s youth.
Soren also targeted the BJP and RSS over the national flag. He alleged that those who had never carried the Tricolour during India's freedom struggle were now carrying it on their shoulders while attempting to mislead the country.
This escalated further when CP Singh waved a bundle of Rs 500 notes while the Chief Minister was speaking, and Opposition legislators continued to raise slogans. Singh accused the government of taking money in exchange for jobs and alleged that employment was being "sold".
Soren hit back, calling the BJP a "group of traders" and accusing its members of trying to "buy democracy with money". He further alleged that they had not even spared temples and accused them of repeatedly undermining the dignity of the Assembly while claiming to be protecting democracy.
The Chief Minister went on to say that if raids were conducted at everyone’s homes, bundles of currency notes would also allegedly be found there.
On the students' agitation, Soren said the government's intention was absolutely clear. He reiterated that it had already made its position clear on the 14th JPSC examination and the backlog examinations held in 2023 and 2025.
He said the government was prepared to cancel the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test along with the 2023 and 2025 backlog examinations. The government, he added, was also ready to investigate all TDPL examinations to determine whether there were irregularities.
Students Agree With Proposed JPSC-JSSC Reforms
Soren said protesting students had also agreed with the suggestions put forward by the government for reforms in the JPSC and JSSC. According to the Chief Minister, the government's objective is to improve the recruitment examination process and safeguard the interests of the state's youth.
The Chief Minister ended his address with a poetic dig at the Opposition, reciting lines from Hubnath Pandey's poem Giro. Quoting the lines, "There are still plenty of possibilities of falling; fall so much that even the force of gravity falls out of shame," Soren mocked the Opposition's conduct.
He continued his attack through the poem's lines, taking further jibes at the Opposition for allegedly falling in terms of money, character and pride.
The Assembly was subsequently adjourned sine die, bringing the Monsoon Session to an early end amid continued political confrontation over students' demands and alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
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