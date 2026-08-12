ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Assembly Adjourned Sine Die Amid Row Over JPSC-JSSC Exams, Students' Agitation

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Assembly's Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die a day ahead of its scheduled conclusion. The adjournment followed repeated confrontations between the ruling alliance and the Opposition over the students' agitation and alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato announced the indefinite adjournment after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore requested him to do so, saying he was deciding with a heavy heart.

Earlier, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government was ready to cancel the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test as well as the 2023 and 2025 backlog examinations.

Throughout the proceedings, Opposition members repeatedly targeted the government over students' concerns and alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Even while Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is also the Leader of the House, was explaining the government's position, BJP legislators entered the Well and raised slogans. Despite the disruption, Soren continued his address for nearly 15 minutes, outlining the government's stand on the students' agitation and recruitment examinations.

This further intensified after the House resumed following a lunch break. BJP MLA CP Singh took a jibe at the government, claiming that Rahul Gandhi had withdrawn support from it.

His remark immediately triggered an uproar from the ruling benches. BJP legislators subsequently entered the Well and raised slogans against the government.

Soren launched a sharp counterattack, saying the BJP was under the impression that there was still some "juice" left in the Opposition. Comparing the BJP to "parasites", he alleged that its members were using the students' issue to display their political strength. He added that, with time, even whatever "juice" remained in the Opposition would disappear.

CM Blames UP-Based Company For Exam Irregularities

Addressing allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations, Soren said TDPL, the company accused of conducting the examinations improperly, is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that a conspiracy was being orchestrated from there in collaboration with people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to mislead and confuse Jharkhand’s youth.

Soren also targeted the BJP and RSS over the national flag. He alleged that those who had never carried the Tricolour during India's freedom struggle were now carrying it on their shoulders while attempting to mislead the country.