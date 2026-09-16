Jharkhand Approves Rs 124.37 Crore Free Sanitary Pad Scheme For Schoolgirls
Chandan Bhattacharya reports on Jharkhand government scheme to provide monthly sanitary pads to schoolgirls, aiming to reduce menstrual absenteeism across government schools.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
Ranchi: In a major initiative aimed at preventing menstruation from disrupting girls’ education, the Jharkhand government has approved a Rs 124.37 crore scheme to provide free sanitary pads to students in government schools every month. The programme, formulated in accordance with Supreme Court directions on menstrual hygiene facilities in schools, is expected to be launched in November 2026.
Girls studying in Classes 6 to 12 across nearly 13,000 government schools will be covered under the scheme. While around 12 lakh students fall within its overall ambit, the government initially plans to reach approximately 8.50 lakh girls, based on average daily attendance.
Each eligible student will receive 10 sanitary pads every month. The pads are expected to be oxo-biodegradable, bringing an environmental dimension to a programme primarily intended to protect students’ health and educational continuity.
The School Education and Literacy Department had prepared a proposal for distributing sanitary pads last year. However, it was returned by the scheme-authorising committee.
The department subsequently submitted a revised proposal, which was approved at a meeting chaired by the Development Commissioner.
With the budget and beneficiary framework now approved, the government must establish systems for procurement, supply and regular distribution. Sanitary pads are yet to be distributed under the scheme, with November set as the target for its rollout.
The biggest challenge will be converting the policy decision into a dependable monthly service across thousands of schools.
Although nearly 12 lakh girls are eligible, only around 8.50 lakh are expected to receive pads during the initial phase because the beneficiary estimate has been linked to regular attendance. The government will eventually have to determine how the programme can reach every eligible student, including those whose attendance is irregular.
Regular supplies to rural and remote schools, transparent distribution and effective monitoring will be crucial. A disruption in procurement or transportation could leave students without pads when they need them.
Even before the statewide programme begins, the Balika CM School of Excellence at Bariatu in Ranchi has introduced menstrual hygiene facilities for its students. Two sanitary pad vending machines have been installed on the campus with support from corporate social responsibility funds. An incinerator has also been provided for the safe disposal of used pads.
Students can currently obtain pads at a nominal price through the CSR-supported arrangement. The school is working towards making them available free of cost.
Teacher Shama Praveen said the students were conscious of their health and were using the facilities available at the school.
Principal Deepak Kumar said, "The school had introduced the system on its own initiative even before the government programme’s scheduled rollout in November. The scheme’s success will depend on more than the number of pads distributed. Schools must also create safe and hygienic systems for disposing of used sanitary products."
The vending machines and incinerator installed at the Ranchi school offer a possible model. However, it remains to be seen how many schools will receive similar facilities when the statewide programme is implemented. Without safe disposal arrangements, especially in schools lacking adequate sanitation infrastructure, the programme could create another hygiene and waste-management challenge.
Several states have programmes providing free sanitary pads to schoolgirls.
Under Odisha’s Khushi scheme, students from Classes 6 to 12 in government and government-aided schools receive free sanitary pads. The Health and School Education departments are involved in its implementation. Rajasthan’s Udaan programme covers girls and women through government schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres. Under Andhra Pradesh’s Swechha programme, government-school students receive free sanitary pads every month. The state has also emphasised safe disposal, with incinerators installed in several schools.
The Union government’s Suvidha initiative makes low-cost oxo-biodegradable sanitary pads available through Jan Aushadhi Kendras.
Jharkhand’s programme is intended not merely to distribute sanitary pads but also to reduce menstrual absenteeism and prevent girls from becoming disconnected from their education.
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