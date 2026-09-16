ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Approves Rs 124.37 Crore Free Sanitary Pad Scheme For Schoolgirls

Ranchi: In a major initiative aimed at preventing menstruation from disrupting girls’ education, the Jharkhand government has approved a Rs 124.37 crore scheme to provide free sanitary pads to students in government schools every month. The programme, formulated in accordance with Supreme Court directions on menstrual hygiene facilities in schools, is expected to be launched in November 2026.

Girls studying in Classes 6 to 12 across nearly 13,000 government schools will be covered under the scheme. While around 12 lakh students fall within its overall ambit, the government initially plans to reach approximately 8.50 lakh girls, based on average daily attendance.

Each eligible student will receive 10 sanitary pads every month. The pads are expected to be oxo-biodegradable, bringing an environmental dimension to a programme primarily intended to protect students’ health and educational continuity.

Balika CM School of Excellence at Bariatu in Ranchi has introduced menstrual hygiene facilities for its students. (ETV Bharat)

The School Education and Literacy Department had prepared a proposal for distributing sanitary pads last year. However, it was returned by the scheme-authorising committee.

The department subsequently submitted a revised proposal, which was approved at a meeting chaired by the Development Commissioner.

With the budget and beneficiary framework now approved, the government must establish systems for procurement, supply and regular distribution. Sanitary pads are yet to be distributed under the scheme, with November set as the target for its rollout.

The biggest challenge will be converting the policy decision into a dependable monthly service across thousands of schools.

Although nearly 12 lakh girls are eligible, only around 8.50 lakh are expected to receive pads during the initial phase because the beneficiary estimate has been linked to regular attendance. The government will eventually have to determine how the programme can reach every eligible student, including those whose attendance is irregular.