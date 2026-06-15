Jharkhand Appoints Rohitashya Roy as New Advocate General, Rajiv Ranjan's Resignation Accepted
Jharkhand appointed senior advocate Rohitashya Roy as Advocate General after accepting Rajiv Ranjan’s resignation, while Achyut Keshav was elevated.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has made a key administrative change in the state's top legal office by appointing senior advocate Rohitashya Roy as the new Advocate General. The government has also elevated Achyut Keshav from Additional Advocate General to Senior Additional Advocate General.
According to a notification issued by the Law Department, the resignation of senior advocate Rajiv Ranjan from the post of Advocate General has been accepted. Ranjan had submitted his resignation on June 14, 2026.
The notification, issued with the Governor's approval, stated that the resignation has been accepted under the powers conferred by Article 165(1) of the Constitution of India. It added that senior advocate Rohitashya Roy of the Jharkhand High Court has been appointed Advocate General of Jharkhand from the date he assumes charge and will continue until further orders.
The Law Department has also communicated the decision to the concerned departments, the Jharkhand High Court, Raj Bhavan and other state government authorities.
Rajiv Ranjan had been serving as Jharkhand’s Advocate General since February 2020. During his tenure, he represented the state government in several important constitutional, administrative and policy-related matters before the High Court and other judicial forums.
While the reasons behind his resignation have not been officially disclosed, the government has now completed the transition by appointing Rohitashya Roy as the state's new Advocate General.
The appointment comes alongside the elevation of Achyut Keshav as Senior Additional Advocate General as part of the latest reshuffle in the state's legal administration.
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