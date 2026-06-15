ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Appoints Rohitashya Roy as New Advocate General, Rajiv Ranjan's Resignation Accepted

Senior advocate Rohitashya Roy has been appointed as the new Advocate General of Jharkhand following Rajiv Ranjan’s resignation. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has made a key administrative change in the state's top legal office by appointing senior advocate Rohitashya Roy as the new Advocate General. The government has also elevated Achyut Keshav from Additional Advocate General to Senior Additional Advocate General.

According to a notification issued by the Law Department, the resignation of senior advocate Rajiv Ranjan from the post of Advocate General has been accepted. Ranjan had submitted his resignation on June 14, 2026.

The notification, issued with the Governor's approval, stated that the resignation has been accepted under the powers conferred by Article 165(1) of the Constitution of India. It added that senior advocate Rohitashya Roy of the Jharkhand High Court has been appointed Advocate General of Jharkhand from the date he assumes charge and will continue until further orders.

The Law Department has also communicated the decision to the concerned departments, the Jharkhand High Court, Raj Bhavan and other state government authorities.