Jharkhand Announces Municipal Elections: Voting On February 23, Counting On February 27

Jharkhand will hold urban body elections using ballot papers, with polling in 48 civic bodies. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: After prolonged delays, municipal body elections have finally been announced in Jharkhand. Polling will be held on February 23, and voting will be counted on February 27.

State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari, while making the announcement, said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in urban local body areas from today with the start of the election process. Nominations will begin on January 29 and continue until February 4.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on February 5, while withdrawals will be allowed on February 6. Election symbols will be allotted on February 7. The elections will be held on a non-party basis.

A total of 43,33,574 eligible voters are expected: 22,07,203 male voters, 21,26,227 female voters, and 144 third-gender voters. Together, these numbers form the total voter base. Voters will cast ballots for Mayor and Ward Councillor. Pink ballot papers will be used for the Mayor’s election and white ballot papers for councillors.

Urban Local Bodies Where Elections Will Be Held

Municipal Corporations: Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Medininagar, Dhanbad, Giridih, Deoghar, Chas, Adityapur, Mango.

Municipal Councils: Garhwa, Vishrampur, Chaibasa, Jhumri Tilaiya, Chakradharpur, Chatra, Chirkunda, Dumka, Pakur, Godda, Gumla, Jugsalai, Kapali, Lohardaga, Simdega, Madhupur, Ramgarh, Sahibganj, Phusro, Mihijam.

Nagar Panchayats: Banshidhar Nagar, Majhianv, Hussainabad, Hariharganj, Chhatarpur, Latehar, Koderma, Domchanch, Barkisaria, Dhanwar, Mahagama, Rajmahal, Barharwa, Basukinath, Jamtara, Bundu, Khunti, Seraikela, Chakulia.

Polling In 48 Urban Bodies On A Single Day