Jharkhand Anganwadis Function Under Tremendous Financial Strain
The gap between the government rates and the prevailing market rates is making it difficult for the centres to function, reports Rajesh Kumar Singh
Published : September 6, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Ranchi: Anganwadi centres in Jharkhand are under financial strain these days. The workers claim that they have not received nutrition funds for months and even shopkeepers are now refusing to give them eggs and other materials on credit. As a result, the children are unable to access eggs and food.
When the ETV Bharat team visited Kadru Bagicha Toli Anganwadi centre near Haj House in Ranchi, worker Reshma Kerketta and her assistant Amerun Khatoon disclosed the pitiable scenario. The scenario is reflective of the prevailing malady across the state.
They said that 88 beneficiaries are associated with this centre including eight pregnant women, four lactating mothers, 39 children aged six months to three years, 30 children aged three to six and seven adolescent girls aged 14 to 18. Many young children were present in the hope of getting an egg. Eventually, Reshma took out Rs 100 from her purse and arranged for biscuits and chocolates for the children.
The system mandates that the children get a boiled egg in the morning along with rice, lentils and vegetables or khichdi in the afternoon. Ready-to-eat nutritional supplements are provided for pregnant and lactating women. However, even this supply is not regular.
Sources disclosed that this is where the problem begins. When the nutrition funds are not received on time, the worker and assistant running the centre have to purchase rations on credit from the local shopkeepers.
Reshma disclosed that eggs and other food items were purchased on credit to ensure that the children get their meals, but steadily increasing debt has led to the shopkeepers refusing to provide rations. “This is why the centre has stopped providing eggs and other nutritious food to the children,” she said while asking how long she will continue to provide food for the children from her own pocket or by borrowing.
The government estimates the total cost of breakfast and lunch for a child at Rs 11.33. This includes a 60-gram egg for Rs 6, 20 grams of arhar dal for Rs 1.72, 14 grams of semolina for Rs 0.355, seven grams of sugar for Rs 0.27, three grams of ghee for Rs 1.32, four grams of mustard oil for Rs 0.40 and green vegetables for Rs 0.50. Furthermore, the cost of rice, transportation, spices, salt and cooking is also included.
Sources disclosed that a large portion of the total amount is spent on eggs that are currently costing Rs 10 per piece. The question now is whether, despite rising food prices in the market, it's practical to provide children with adequate and nutritious food at the prescribed rate?
The sanctioned amount for renting a place for the centre is Rs 750 in urban areas. In a city like Ranchi, it is impossible to find space at this rate. It is learnt that the landlord of Kadru Baghicha Toli center, Afsar Khan, charges Rs 1,500 per month as rent. The workers and assistants have to pay this additional amount from their own honorarium.
Sources disclosed that this centre hasn't received a single penny for rent for the past four and a half years. Furthermore, the rent hasn't been paid for a long time. Consequently, the financial pressure facing the worker and assistant is steadily increasing.
The Anganwadi scheme is operated under a central government initiative where both the central and state governments share the honorarium of the workers and helpers. According to the current system, the worker receives Rs. 7,000 from the state government and Rs. 4,500 from the central government, while the helper receives Rs. 3,500 from the state government and Rs. 2,250 from the central government.
Reshma disclosed that the state government's share is released on time, but the central government's share has not been received for the past six months.
The Jharkhand State Anganwadi Workers Union has written a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighting this problem. It said that the nutrition funds have not been paid into the joint account of the worker and assistant for the last eight months making it impossible to continuously borrow money to purchase food items. The union has also pointed out that there is a significant difference between the nutrition rate set by the government and the current market prices.
A fixed price for food items was assumed when determining the amount allocated for nutrition. However, as market prices rise, purchasing the same amount can become difficult. This leaves the worker with two options: either continue feeding the children by borrowing money or stop feeding them if rations are not available. This is the current situation at the Kadru Bagicha Toli centre.
The physical condition of the centre was also not found to be good. Reaching it required passing through several narrow alleys. The rooms have asbestos ceilings, unplastered walls and floors, damp walls and poor lighting. Rat burrows were also visible on the floor.
This state of the centre designed for young children suggested that the problem isn't limited to nutritional supplements. The place also needs better infrastructure and a safe environment.
Anganwadi centres operate under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) to provide nutrition and other essential services to children along with pregnant and lactating women. Jharkhand has 38,957 such centres where 38,027 workers and 37,384 helpers work.
The state’s Economic Survey 2025-26 pointed out that 24.04 lakh beneficiaries are enrolled in the supplementary nutrition program which includes 10.39 lakh children aged six months to three years, 10.62 lakh children aged three to six years, around 1.65 lakh pregnant women and approximately 1.17 lakh lactating women. The problems faced in providing nutrition are not limited to a single centre or a few children. This could impact the system involving lakhs of beneficiaries.
The Anganwadi workers and assistants waged a prolonged protest in 2023, following which the state government increased their honorarium by Rs 500 per annum. As a result, workers have been receiving Rs 7,000 per month from the state government since July 2026. However, workers complain that the lack of timely receipt of honoraria and other central funds is making it increasingly difficult to run the centres.
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