ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Anganwadis Function Under Tremendous Financial Strain

Ranchi: Anganwadi centres in Jharkhand are under financial strain these days. The workers claim that they have not received nutrition funds for months and even shopkeepers are now refusing to give them eggs and other materials on credit. As a result, the children are unable to access eggs and food.

When the ETV Bharat team visited Kadru Bagicha Toli Anganwadi centre near Haj House in Ranchi, worker Reshma Kerketta and her assistant Amerun Khatoon disclosed the pitiable scenario. The scenario is reflective of the prevailing malady across the state.

They said that 88 beneficiaries are associated with this centre including eight pregnant women, four lactating mothers, 39 children aged six months to three years, 30 children aged three to six and seven adolescent girls aged 14 to 18. Many young children were present in the hope of getting an egg. Eventually, Reshma took out Rs 100 from her purse and arranged for biscuits and chocolates for the children.

Kadru Bagicha Toli Anganwadi centre (ETV Bharat)

The system mandates that the children get a boiled egg in the morning along with rice, lentils and vegetables or khichdi in the afternoon. Ready-to-eat nutritional supplements are provided for pregnant and lactating women. However, even this supply is not regular.

Sources disclosed that this is where the problem begins. When the nutrition funds are not received on time, the worker and assistant running the centre have to purchase rations on credit from the local shopkeepers.

Reshma disclosed that eggs and other food items were purchased on credit to ensure that the children get their meals, but steadily increasing debt has led to the shopkeepers refusing to provide rations. “This is why the centre has stopped providing eggs and other nutritious food to the children,” she said while asking how long she will continue to provide food for the children from her own pocket or by borrowing.

The government estimates the total cost of breakfast and lunch for a child at Rs 11.33. This includes a 60-gram egg for Rs 6, 20 grams of arhar dal for Rs 1.72, 14 grams of semolina for Rs 0.355, seven grams of sugar for Rs 0.27, three grams of ghee for Rs 1.32, four grams of mustard oil for Rs 0.40 and green vegetables for Rs 0.50. Furthermore, the cost of rice, transportation, spices, salt and cooking is also included.

Kadru Bagicha Toli Anganwadi centre (ETV Bharat)

Sources disclosed that a large portion of the total amount is spent on eggs that are currently costing Rs 10 per piece. The question now is whether, despite rising food prices in the market, it's practical to provide children with adequate and nutritious food at the prescribed rate?