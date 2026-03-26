MP's Tigers Much In Demand; Jharkhand And AP Seek Big Cats From State To Increase Population
Jharkhand has sought one tiger and two tigresses from Madhya Pradesh also known as the 'tiger state' of India.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh, known as India's 'tiger state' is now assisting other states to increase their population of the big cats.
Following Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Odisha, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have urged the Madhya Pradesh government to relocate tigers to increase the population of the big cats. It is expected that the tiger population in Madhya Pradesh may surpass 1,000 by next year's tiger census report.
Forest officials said, when all formalities are complete, a tigress from Madhya Pradesh may be released in the Godavari region of Papikonda National Park in Andhra Pradesh. The park was established in 1992. Jharkhand has also requested assistance from Madhya Pradesh to increase the tiger population in the state. Officials said, Jharkhand has requested one tiger and two tigresses from Madhya Pradesh. The state has submitted a proposal in this regard to the National Disaster Response Force (NTCA). Further steps will be taken in this direction after receiving NTCA's approval, said the officials.
"Efforts are underway to increase the tiger population in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve. The Jharkhand government has sought tigers and sambar deer from Madhya Pradesh. However, the request from the states are under consideration," said Madhya Pradesh PCCF Shubharanjan Sen.
Transferring tigers from one state to another, or from one tiger reserve to another, involves a lengthy and thorough process. The Forest Department must obtain permission from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the purpose.
Retired IFS officer Sudesh Baghmare said no state can directly request or give tigers to another state. The state must first submit a proposal to the NTCA, detailing the reasons for bringing in the tiger, where it will be kept, and the groundwork for the move. Following NTCA approval, the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, visits the state requesting the tiger and assesses the ground conditions. It then submits its report to the NTCA. Based on this report, the NTCA grants permission for the tiger relocation, he said.