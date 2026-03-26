ETV Bharat / state

MP's Tigers Much In Demand; Jharkhand And AP Seek Big Cats From State To Increase Population

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh, known as India's 'tiger state' is now assisting other states to increase their population of the big cats.

Following Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Odisha, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have urged the Madhya Pradesh government to relocate tigers to increase the population of the big cats. It is expected that the tiger population in Madhya Pradesh may surpass 1,000 by next year's tiger census report.

Forest officials said, when all formalities are complete, a tigress from Madhya Pradesh may be released in the Godavari region of Papikonda National Park in Andhra Pradesh. The park was established in 1992. Jharkhand has also requested assistance from Madhya Pradesh to increase the tiger population in the state. Officials said, Jharkhand has requested one tiger and two tigresses from Madhya Pradesh. The state has submitted a proposal in this regard to the National Disaster Response Force (NTCA). Further steps will be taken in this direction after receiving NTCA's approval, said the officials.