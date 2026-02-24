Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash: Pilot's Last Call Was To Wife, Family Took Loan For Plane
A Beechcraft C90 aircraft operated by a Delhi-based charter service Redbird Airways crashed in Chatra after taking off from Ranchi.
February 24, 2026
Latehar/Amritsar: The family of one of the victims had taken a loan of Rs eight lakh to hire an air ambulance, which crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district after taking off from Ranchi.
Sanjay Saw, was among seven people who were killed in the incident. Sanjay, a burn victim, who was being air lifted to Delhi for treatment, was accompanied by his wife, Archana, and nephew, Dhruv Kumar. The other victims were two pilots, a doctor and a paramedic.
Family Took Rs 8 Lakh Loan To Hire Plane
According to Sanjay's relatives, he ran a hotel in Bakoria of Palamu district. A week ago, he suffered severe burns in an accident at his hotel and was being treated at Devkamal Hospital. Sanjay lost his father in a Naxalite attack in 2004 and started working from an early age to support his family.
"On the advice of doctors, an air ambulance was hired for Rs 8 lakh to take Sanjay to Delhi for treatment. The air ambulance took off from Birsa Munda Airport at 7 pm on Monday and crashed sometime later. Sanjay's two minor children have been left without their parents," a relative said adding that the deceased's grandfather, Baleshwar Sahu, and mother are inconsolable.
Pilot's Father Had Planned Grand Wedding For Son
Pilot Vivek Vikas Bhagat, a resident of Looti village in the Latehar Sadar police station area, was known as a well-mannered, soft-spoken youth. Vivek's death has cast a pall of gloom over the entire Latehar district.
His father, Dev Sahay Bhagat, works as an executive engineer in the Rural Works Department of Chatra district. He was at his house when he learnt about the accident and had immediately rushed to the scene with some villagers. Bhagat had made arrangements to hold a grand wedding for Vivek, his only son. Stunned by grief, Bhagat, is now left speechless with the entire village mourning the death.
District Council Member Vinod Oraon said Vivek had a friendly nature like his father. His father told us that he wanted a grand wedding for his son, Oraon said.
Vivek's maternal uncle, Sarvjeet Oraon, said the family is in shock and grief by his sudden death. It is a tragedy for the entire community, he added.
Village headman Ravi Bhagat said Vivek was a bright and promising youth, someone the entire village was proud of.
Pilot Had Called Family Before Take Off
Prior to take off, pilot Swarajdeep Singh had spoken to his family over phone, informing them about his flight. As news of his death spread, a wave of mourning swept through the Gobind Nagar area of Sultanwind Road in Amritsar.
"Before takeoff, Swarajdeep Singh had called home and said that he was flying to Delhi from Ranchi and would call after reaching there. But when the family contacted him after two hours, his phone did not work. Later, the news of the plane crash came through the media and the company confirmed it through e-mail," said councilor Inderjit Singh Pandori.
Pandoori said Swarajdeep started working as a pilot around 2.5 years ago. He got married two years back and has a son. He was very kind-hearted and helpful, he added.
Locals have demanded a thorough investigation into the crash. They said that the government should conduct a comprehensive probe into the frequent plane accidents and take stringent action against whoever is found responsible. On Tuesday, a Beechcraft C90 aircraft operated by a Delhi-based charter service Redbird Airways crashed in Chatra after taking off from Ranchi.
