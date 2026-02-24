ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash: Pilot's Last Call Was To Wife, Family Took Loan For Plane

Security officials and locals gather near the wreckage of a Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 air ambulance that crashed near Simaria, in Chatra district, Jharkhand, Tuesday ( PTI )

Latehar/Amritsar: The family of one of the victims had taken a loan of Rs eight lakh to hire an air ambulance, which crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district after taking off from Ranchi.

Sanjay Saw, was among seven people who were killed in the incident. Sanjay, a burn victim, who was being air lifted to Delhi for treatment, was accompanied by his wife, Archana, and nephew, Dhruv Kumar. The other victims were two pilots, a doctor and a paramedic.

Family Took Rs 8 Lakh Loan To Hire Plane

According to Sanjay's relatives, he ran a hotel in Bakoria of Palamu district. A week ago, he suffered severe burns in an accident at his hotel and was being treated at Devkamal Hospital. Sanjay lost his father in a Naxalite attack in 2004 and started working from an early age to support his family.

"On the advice of doctors, an air ambulance was hired for Rs 8 lakh to take Sanjay to Delhi for treatment. The air ambulance took off from Birsa Munda Airport at 7 pm on Monday and crashed sometime later. Sanjay's two minor children have been left without their parents," a relative said adding that the deceased's grandfather, Baleshwar Sahu, and mother are inconsolable.

Pilot's Father Had Planned Grand Wedding For Son

Pilot Vivek Vikas Bhagat among seven victims (Special Arrangement)

Pilot Vivek Vikas Bhagat, a resident of Looti village in the Latehar Sadar police station area, was known as a well-mannered, soft-spoken youth. Vivek's death has cast a pall of gloom over the entire Latehar district.