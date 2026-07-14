ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Administration Holds Bank Staff Responsible For Pensioner's Death, Recommends Action

Garhwa: The Garhwa district administration in Jharkhand has held bank employees responsible for the death of a 75-year-old pensioner. The administration said that negligence by the staff stopped him from accessing his pension for medical treatment.

The district administration has sent its inquiry report to the bank's regional manager, recommending disciplinary action against the officials found responsible. Garhwa deputy commissioner Pashupati Nath Mishra confirmed the development.

The deceased, Ratan Lakra, a resident of Mahuatikar village in Bargarh block, had repeatedly visited the bank to withdraw money from his pension account for medical treatment. Although sufficient funds were available in his account, his pension could not be withdrawn as bank officials allegedly kept sending him back, citing pending Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities.

Unable to access the money needed for treatment, Lakra's health deteriorated, and he later died. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took cognisance of the matter and directed the Garhwa district administration to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action.

Following the Chief Minister's directive, Deputy Commissioner Mishra instructed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Ranka and the Lead District Manager (LDM) to carry out a detailed investigation. The officials visited the bank and recorded statements.

During the inquiry, Lakra's family accused bank officials of negligence and alleged that they had even demanded a bribe. Statements were recorded from the deceased's wife, Repa Lakra, son Anil Lakra, daughter-in-law Phulmani Lakra, local villagers, bank employees and public representatives.