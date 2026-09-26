Jharkhand: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped, Dies During Treatment At RIMS In Ranchi
The girl had been shifted to Ranchi after her condition deteriorated, with doctors continuing treatment until she died on Saturday.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Ranchi: A 13-year-old girl from Gumla district in Jharkhand died during treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Saturday, days after an alleged gang rape and assault. She had been referred to RIMS after her condition deteriorated.
According to her family, the girl went missing around 5 PM on Thursday, September 24. They alleged that four to five youths took her away and left her near her home around 7 PM. She was in a serious condition and had several injury marks on her body when she returned.
The family immediately took her to a hospital in Kolebira. Given her serious condition, doctors referred her for better treatment. She was subsequently taken to a hospital in Simdega and then referred to RIMS in Ranchi, where her condition remained critical until her death on Saturday.
At the initial stage, police said they had received information about an assault on the minor, but had not received a complaint of gang rape at that point. Police had planned to visit the village to gather details about the incident.
The girl was also not in a condition to give a statement about what had happened. Police said the circumstances will become clearer after the investigation.
Following her death, police decided to have the post-mortem conducted by a medical board to establish the medical facts surrounding the death.
Gumla Superintendent of Police Harish Bin Zama said the process of constituting the board had begun, and the necessary paperwork was being completed.
Several People Detained For Questioning
Police have detained several people for questioning. They are also examining other aspects of the case, and further action will depend on the facts and evidence that emerge. The girl's family has demanded a fair investigation and strict legal action against those found responsible.
Devki Devi of Pratigya Mahila Association also met the family, gathered details about the incident, and sought strict action against those involved.
Palkot police station in-charge Ankit Raj confirmed that police had registered a case and an investigation was underway.
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