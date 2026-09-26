ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped, Dies During Treatment At RIMS In Ranchi

Ranchi: A 13-year-old girl from Gumla district in Jharkhand died during treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Saturday, days after an alleged gang rape and assault. She had been referred to RIMS after her condition deteriorated.

According to her family, the girl went missing around 5 PM on Thursday, September 24. They alleged that four to five youths took her away and left her near her home around 7 PM. She was in a serious condition and had several injury marks on her body when she returned.

The family immediately took her to a hospital in Kolebira. Given her serious condition, doctors referred her for better treatment. She was subsequently taken to a hospital in Simdega and then referred to RIMS in Ranchi, where her condition remained critical until her death on Saturday.

At the initial stage, police said they had received information about an assault on the minor, but had not received a complaint of gang rape at that point. Police had planned to visit the village to gather details about the incident.

The girl was also not in a condition to give a statement about what had happened. Police said the circumstances will become clearer after the investigation.

Following her death, police decided to have the post-mortem conducted by a medical board to establish the medical facts surrounding the death.