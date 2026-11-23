ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 12 Policemen Injured After Villagers Hurl Stones During Stir Over Coal Mine Development

Dumka: At least 12 policemen were injured after villagers hurled stones at them during a protest against a proposed coal block development in Jharkhand's Dumka district, an officer said on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night in the Badalpara-Kalyanpur area under the Shikaripara police station limits when a team of law enforcers arrived there to rescue a coal survey team member, who had allegedly been held hostage by protesters.

"At least 12 policemen were injured in the hurling of stones. Two of them sustained head injuries and are being treated at the Sadar Hospital, Dumka," Shikaripara police station in-charge Amit Lakra told PTI.

He said the police team had gone to the Badalpara-Kalyanpur area after receiving information that villagers had held a member of a coal mine survey team hostage.

"When the police team reached there to rescue him from the clutches of the protesting villagers, a clash broke out," he added. Lakra said the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) was allotted the Kalyanpur–Badalpara coal block, located in the Shikaripara block of Dumka district, an official said. HPGCL's general manager Sagar Singh Meena, who was held hostage by villagers, said they had gone there for survey work and to attend a 'Gram Sabha' meeting.