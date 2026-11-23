Jharkhand: 12 Policemen Injured After Villagers Hurl Stones During Stir Over Coal Mine Development
HPGCL's general manager, Sagar Meena, who was held hostage by villagers, said they had gone there for survey work and to attend 'Gram Sabha' meeting.
By PTI
Published : November 23, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Dumka: At least 12 policemen were injured after villagers hurled stones at them during a protest against a proposed coal block development in Jharkhand's Dumka district, an officer said on Monday.
The incident occurred late Sunday night in the Badalpara-Kalyanpur area under the Shikaripara police station limits when a team of law enforcers arrived there to rescue a coal survey team member, who had allegedly been held hostage by protesters.
"At least 12 policemen were injured in the hurling of stones. Two of them sustained head injuries and are being treated at the Sadar Hospital, Dumka," Shikaripara police station in-charge Amit Lakra told PTI.
He said the police team had gone to the Badalpara-Kalyanpur area after receiving information that villagers had held a member of a coal mine survey team hostage.
"When the police team reached there to rescue him from the clutches of the protesting villagers, a clash broke out," he added. Lakra said the police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) was allotted the Kalyanpur–Badalpara coal block, located in the Shikaripara block of Dumka district, an official said. HPGCL's general manager Sagar Singh Meena, who was held hostage by villagers, said they had gone there for survey work and to attend a 'Gram Sabha' meeting.
"During the meeting, a group of villagers turned aggressive and attacked our officials. Police personnel also came under attack when they reached the spot," he said.
"I was beaten up with sticks and stones. The protesters also dumped me into a water body, and later, I lost consciousness," he told reporters. On Monday morning, the victim was found in a deserted place by a few locals and sent to a hospital, an official claimed.
Dumka Deputy Development Commissioner Aniket Sachan said, "The Gram Sabha meeting had been organised in connection with the coal mine development. During the meeting, a commotion broke out and subsequently, the police personnel were attacked."
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