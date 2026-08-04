Centre Gives Nod To Set Up 11 AI, Data Labs For ITIs, Polytechnics Under IndiaAI Mission In Jharkhand
The labs will offer training in AI, data annotation, data curation and applied data science, equipping students with skills relevant to technologies and improving employability.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Ranchi: The Centre has approved the establishment of 11 Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Labs in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic institutions across Jharkhand under the IndiaAI Mission, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada informed the Rajya Sabha.
Responding to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, the minister said the initiative is aimed at strengthening AI-driven skill development, research and innovation in the state. Of the 11 proposed labs, six institutions have already been identified.
The upcoming labs will offer training in AI, data annotation, data curation and applied data science, equipping students with skills relevant to emerging technologies and improving employability.
The minister also announced that two Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence have been allocated to Jharkhand. These centres are expected to boost the state's AI innovation ecosystem by supporting startups, MSMEs and academic institutions engaged in AI research and technology development.
In addition, Jharkhand has received eight IndiaAI Fellowships, comprising two graduate-level fellowships and six PhD fellowships, to encourage advanced research and build a strong AI talent pool in the country.
Jitin Prasada noted that the IndiaAI Mission, approved by the Union Cabinet on March 7, 2024, has a total outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore. The mission focuses on seven key pillars: AI computing infrastructure, foundation models, datasets, AI application development, future skills, startup financing, and safe and trusted AI. It also supports hackathons and innovation challenges to promote AI-led solutions across sectors including governance, education, healthcare, agriculture and disaster management.
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