ETV Bharat / state

Centre Gives Nod To Set Up 11 AI, Data Labs For ITIs, Polytechnics Under IndiaAI Mission In Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Centre has approved the establishment of 11 Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Labs in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic institutions across Jharkhand under the IndiaAI Mission, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada informed the Rajya Sabha.

Responding to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, the minister said the initiative is aimed at strengthening AI-driven skill development, research and innovation in the state. Of the 11 proposed labs, six institutions have already been identified.

The upcoming labs will offer training in AI, data annotation, data curation and applied data science, equipping students with skills relevant to emerging technologies and improving employability.