Exclusive | Alliance Talks Still In Early Stage, Says Hemant Soren On Assam Elections 2026
The Jharkhand CM has generated political interest in Assam as parties begin positioning themselves and exploring alliances ahead of the forthcoming State Assembly elections
Published : March 11, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has indicated that discussions regarding a potential political alliance ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections are still in the early stages, stating that no final decision has yet been taken.
Soren said that he is currently meeting various leaders and local communities to understand the ground situation before making any political decision. He acknowledged that talks are ongoing with the Jai Bharat Party regarding a potential alliance, but clarified that it would be premature to make any formal announcement at this point.
"At present, we are holding meetings with people and discussing several issues. Many things are yet to be decided. It is too early to say anything definitively about the alliance or election strategy," Soren said.
On being asked about his experience after visiting Assam, Soren described the state as a beautiful place with warm and welcoming people. He said interacting with people in the region had been a positive experience.
He also spoke about the concerns of tribal communities, stating that many indigenous people still struggle to secure their rightful benefits and land-related issues. He emphasised that such matters require serious attention and proper discussion so that tribal communities receive the justice and support they deserve.
Soren further added that discussions are underway regarding the strategy for the upcoming elections in Assam. Leaders involved in the talks are considering various options, including contesting the elections independently or forming alliances with regional political parties.
"After detailed discussions and consultations, we will decide how to move forward," Soren said. On Wednesday, Soren had discussion with several leaders of Jai Bharat Party. The outcome of the meetings remains private and not shared with the media.
Jai Bharat Party, although a new entity in Assam politics comprising Adivasi leaders, has a presence among the tea tribal areas. His visit and remarks have generated political interest in Assam as parties begin positioning themselves and exploring alliances ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.
