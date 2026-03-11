ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive | Alliance Talks Still In Early Stage, Says Hemant Soren On Assam Elections 2026

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has indicated that discussions regarding a potential political alliance ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections are still in the early stages, stating that no final decision has yet been taken.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat at a Tezpur hotel, Hemant Soren, who is the chief of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), said that discussions regarding a possible political alliance ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections are still at a preliminary stage and no final decision has been taken yet.

Soren said that he is currently meeting various leaders and local communities to understand the ground situation before making any political decision. He acknowledged that talks are ongoing with the Jai Bharat Party regarding a potential alliance, but clarified that it would be premature to make any formal announcement at this point.

"At present, we are holding meetings with people and discussing several issues. Many things are yet to be decided. It is too early to say anything definitively about the alliance or election strategy," Soren said.