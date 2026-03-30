ETV Bharat / state

Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Victim’s Mother Moves Bombay HC Against Acquittal Of Daughter’s Childhood Friend

Mumbai: Nidhi Kukreja, mother of 19-year-old murder victim Jhanvi Kukreja, has challenged the acquittal of co-accused Diya Padalkar in the Bombay High Court. This comes nearly two months after a sessions court verdict, which also sentenced the main accused, 26-year-old Shree Ambadas Jogdhankar, to life imprisonment for the murder.

On January 31, Special Judge of the Mumbai Sessions Court, Satyanarayan Navandar, sentenced Jogdhankar to life imprisonment for the murder of Jhanvi, a Santacruz resident, during a New Year’s Eve party in the early hours of January 1, 2021. The court, however, acquitted Padalkar, Jhanvi’s childhood friend, citing a lack of concrete evidence.

In response to the verdict, Nidhi filed a petition alleging that Padalkar was equally complicit in the murder as Jogdhankar was. Per the details of the case, a total of 12 people, including five young women, attended that New Year's Eve party, organised by a common friend, Yash Ahuja, under a ‘BYOB' (Bring Your Own Booze) theme, as each had to bring their own alcohol, which they wished to consume.

According to Nidhi, the family was celebrating Jhanvi’s father, Prakash Kukreja’s, birthday on the night of December 31, 2020. At midnight, everyone exchanged New Year’s greetings, and at approximately 12:05 AM, the accused, Jogdhankar and Padalkar, arrived at their home and urged Jhanvi to accompany them to another party.

As Nidhi permitted Jhanvi, the trio headed to Bhagwati Heights in Khar, where the party was held on the rooftop.

Police alleged that the murder took place after an argument turned violent at the party when Jhanvi objected to Jogdhankar getting physically close to Padalkar, who was also her neighbour. The trio reportedly moved towards the staircase, where Jhanvi was assaulted and dragged down the steps, leading to her death.