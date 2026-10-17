ETV Bharat / state

Jhansi Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Rakhi Sawant In 2010 TV Show Death Case

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Jhansi: A court in Jhansi has issued a non-bailable warrant against film actress Rakhi Sawant in connection with a death case dating back 16 years. Rakhi is asked to appear before the court to secure bail. An order has been issued for her appearance, necessitating her presence in court to complete the bail process.

According to District Government Counsel (DGC) Mridulkant Srivastava, the case dates back to 2010. Lakshman, a resident of the Prem Nagar area in Jhansi, was involved in a dispute with his wife. In an attempt to resolve this conflict, he appeared on a television programme hosted by film actress Rakhi Sawant.

Srivastava further said that Lakshman’s mother, Savitri Devi, alleged that derogatory remarks were made against her son during the broadcast. The family claimed that following the airing of the programme, Lakshman began suffering from mental distress. He subsequently passed away in November 2010. The family alleged that the humiliation he faced on the show had a traumatic impact on his mental state.