ETV Bharat / state

Jhalmuri Seller Who Served PM Modi Receives Bomb Threats in West Bengal’s Jhargram

Jhargram: A jhalmuri seller from West Bengal’s Jhargram, who recently came into the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped at his roadside stall during an election campaign visit, has allegedly received death threats through WhatsApp messages and phone calls.

According to the complaint, the vendor, Vikram Kumar Shaw, was threatened with being blown up using a bomb, which caused panic in the College More area of Jhargram. Following the incident, Vikram lodged a written complaint at the Jhargram Police Station.

Prime Minister Modi visited Jhargram during election campaigning ahead of the first phase of the state assembly elections. While returning after addressing campaign events, the PM’s convoy reportedly stopped near College More, where Modi purchased and ate jhalmuri worth Rs 10 from a stall named “Chabal Lal Special Jhalmuri.” A video of the moment later went viral on social media.

Soon after the high-profile visit, Vikram reportedly went missing from public view for some time, and his parents began operating the shop in his absence. According to reports, he returned to work at the stall after the election results were announced.

However, Vikram now said that he has started receiving threatening messages from unidentified numbers.