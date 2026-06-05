Human Trafficking, Prostitution Gang Busted In Rajasthan's Jhalawar, Five Arrested
Jhalawar police during an operation with Bundi, Tonk and Mumbai Police rescued 10 girls seven of whom are minors from the clutches of the gang.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Jhalawar: Jhalawar police, in a joint operation with its counterparts from Bundi, Tonk and Mumbai rescued 10 girls and arrested five members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in human trafficking and prostitution.
Seven of the girls, rescued during the operation, are minors. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to bust a human trafficking and forced prostitution gang operating in the district. "Investigation revealed that the organized gang lured minor girls from economically disadvantaged families with the promise of a better lifestyle and employment and took them to Mumbai and other metropolitan cities. The gang members used fake documents to inflate the age of the minors and forced them into prostitution," he said.
The SP said the investigation revealed that the gang's network spanned Jhalawar, Bundi, Tonk, Gwalior, and Mumbai. The joint operation was launched following inputs from the Mumbai police and the girls were rescued after raids in various states.
Kumar said the gang operated at three levels. "Local agents would lure poor families and select the girls. They would then hand them over to brokers. At the second level, brokers would contact active agents in metropolitan cities and sell them. Once with active agents, these girls were forced into dance bars and prostitution," he said.
The SP said the families of girls who fell victims to the gang were under debt. The gang members entered into an agreement with the girls' families. "The agreements included a clause stating that the debt would be considered settled only in the event of the girl's death or suicide," he said. Kumar said five members of the gang were arrested and more arrests are likely in the future.
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