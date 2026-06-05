ETV Bharat / state

Human Trafficking, Prostitution Gang Busted In Rajasthan's Jhalawar, Five Arrested

Jhalawar: Jhalawar police, in a joint operation with its counterparts from Bundi, Tonk and Mumbai rescued 10 girls and arrested five members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in human trafficking and prostitution.

Seven of the girls, rescued during the operation, are minors. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to bust a human trafficking and forced prostitution gang operating in the district. "Investigation revealed that the organized gang lured minor girls from economically disadvantaged families with the promise of a better lifestyle and employment and took them to Mumbai and other metropolitan cities. The gang members used fake documents to inflate the age of the minors and forced them into prostitution," he said.

The SP said the investigation revealed that the gang's network spanned Jhalawar, Bundi, Tonk, Gwalior, and Mumbai. The joint operation was launched following inputs from the Mumbai police and the girls were rescued after raids in various states.