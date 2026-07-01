ETV Bharat / state

Jewellery Shop Robbed In Chhattisgarh's Korba, Accused Flee With Artificial Ornaments

Korba: Three masked miscreants, posing as customers, robbed a jewellery shop, at Churi locality under Katghora police station in Chhattisgarh's Korba on Wednesday. However, the robbers, one of whom wore a salwar suit, looted artificial jewellery mistaking it for real before they were given a tough fight by the shop's owner.

The accused, armed with pistols and knives, threatened the jewellery shop staff and executed the crime. The staff said the accused, on the pretext of inspecting a ring, threw chili powder in the eyes of the employees and carried out the robbery. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Eyewitnesses said one of the miscreants was dressed as a woman and wore a salwar suit. It remains unclear whether the robber was a man or a woman. According to eyewitnesses, the robber attempted to disguise himself by wearing a salwar suit, while a police theory suggests that a woman may have been among the robbers. However, police said the identity of the accused would be ascertained after the investigation into the incident is complete.