Jewellery Shop Robbed In Chhattisgarh's Korba, Accused Flee With Artificial Ornaments
One of the accused was dressed as a woman. Police said the CCTV footage of the incident is being scanned as part of investigation.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Korba: Three masked miscreants, posing as customers, robbed a jewellery shop, at Churi locality under Katghora police station in Chhattisgarh's Korba on Wednesday. However, the robbers, one of whom wore a salwar suit, looted artificial jewellery mistaking it for real before they were given a tough fight by the shop's owner.
The accused, armed with pistols and knives, threatened the jewellery shop staff and executed the crime. The staff said the accused, on the pretext of inspecting a ring, threw chili powder in the eyes of the employees and carried out the robbery. The incident was captured on CCTV.
Eyewitnesses said one of the miscreants was dressed as a woman and wore a salwar suit. It remains unclear whether the robber was a man or a woman. According to eyewitnesses, the robber attempted to disguise himself by wearing a salwar suit, while a police theory suggests that a woman may have been among the robbers. However, police said the identity of the accused would be ascertained after the investigation into the incident is complete.
As per eyewitnesses, the owner of the shop, Rajkumar Agarwal displayed exemplary courage during the incident and confronted the robbers. During the scuffle, one of the accused bit Agarwal's hand. Frightened by the owner's bravery and the crowd of people present at the jewelry shop, the robbers abandoned the pistol they had brought with them and one of their bikes at the spot. While fleeing, the robbers stabbed the owner of a shop in the locality injuring him.
Eyewitnesses said two of the accused fled on foot towards Korba while the third fled towards Churi Talab. Korba SP Siddharth Tiwari, who arrived at the spot after the incident said the suspects can be seen clearly in the CCTV footage.
Two days ago, a laborer was beaten to death in front of the Kotwali police station. Following the incident, Kotwali TI MB Patel was transferred to Katghora police station on Monday evening.
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