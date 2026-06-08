Jewellery Worth Over Rs 4 Crore Seized From Bus In Rajasthan; 3 held
Over 2.5 kg of gold jewellery and a large quantity of silver ornaments seized from a bus travelling from Jodhpur to Pune
Published : June 8, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Sirohi (Rajasthan): Police detained three passengers from a bus travelling from Jodhpur to Pune after gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 4 crore were seized from them in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Sunday.
The jewellery is suspected to have been either smuggled or stolen as the accused individuals could neither produce any documents nor bills. Police said they also failed to provide a satisfactory explanation about the source of the ornaments.
Abu Road RIICO Police Station SHO Lakshman Singh Champawat said that acting on a tip-off about a large quantity of jewellery being transported suspiciously on a bus, a police team led by Maval Outpost In-Charge Bhawani Singh intercepted the bus near the Gujarat border and conducted a search.
"During the search, over 2.5 kg of gold jewellery and a large quantity of silver ornaments were found in bags belonging to the three passengers. When asked to produce documents or bills for the jewellery, they failed to give a satisfactory reply," the police officer said.
The value of the seized jewellery is estimated to be over Rs 4 crore, he said.
The SHO highlighted the active role played by the Maval Outpost In-charge, which resulted in the successful seizure of the jewellery. The police are now conducting a thorough investigation and subjecting the three accused to marathon interrogation to ascertain the source of the seized jewellery.
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