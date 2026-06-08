ETV Bharat / state

Jewellery Worth Over Rs 4 Crore Seized From Bus In Rajasthan; 3 held

Sirohi (Rajasthan): Police detained three passengers from a bus travelling from Jodhpur to Pune after gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 4 crore were seized from them in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Sunday.

The jewellery is suspected to have been either smuggled or stolen as the accused individuals could neither produce any documents nor bills. Police said they also failed to provide a satisfactory explanation about the source of the ornaments.

Abu Road RIICO Police Station SHO Lakshman Singh Champawat said that acting on a tip-off about a large quantity of jewellery being transported suspiciously on a bus, a police team led by Maval Outpost In-Charge Bhawani Singh intercepted the bus near the Gujarat border and conducted a search.