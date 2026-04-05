ETV Bharat / state

Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen From Car In Seconds In MP’s Seoni; CCTV Captures Theft

Seoni: Jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from a car within seconds in a bus stand area of Barghat town in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Saturday night, police said.

The incident took place around 8 PM when the victim, Dilip Mahajan, a jewellery trader and former councillor, was closing his shop. He had placed two bags containing ornaments and cash inside his car and turned briefly to lock the shop, during which an unidentified thief opened the car door and fled with the bags.

Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen From Car In Seconds In MP’s Seoni; CCTV Captures Theft (ETV Bharat)

According to the complaint, the stolen items included around 25 kg of silver bars and jewellery, nearly 30 tolas of gold ornaments, and cash amounting to Rs 2-3 lakh. When the trader returned, he found the car door open and the bags missing.

Police said CCTV footage from the area showed a man wearing a white shirt approaching the car calmly, opening the door and taking away the bags before walking off. He later boarded a motorcycle with an accomplice and fled towards Balaghat.