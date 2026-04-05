Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen From Car In Seconds In MP’s Seoni; CCTV Captures Theft
A jeweller in Seoni lost gold, silver and cash worth lakhs. The victim had started his business only seven to eight months ago.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Seoni: Jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from a car within seconds in a bus stand area of Barghat town in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Saturday night, police said.
The incident took place around 8 PM when the victim, Dilip Mahajan, a jewellery trader and former councillor, was closing his shop. He had placed two bags containing ornaments and cash inside his car and turned briefly to lock the shop, during which an unidentified thief opened the car door and fled with the bags.
According to the complaint, the stolen items included around 25 kg of silver bars and jewellery, nearly 30 tolas of gold ornaments, and cash amounting to Rs 2-3 lakh. When the trader returned, he found the car door open and the bags missing.
Police said CCTV footage from the area showed a man wearing a white shirt approaching the car calmly, opening the door and taking away the bags before walking off. He later boarded a motorcycle with an accomplice and fled towards Balaghat.
The incident, which took place in a crowded public area, has raised serious concerns over security arrangements in the district. Police suspect that the theft was pre-planned and that the accused had conducted prior reconnaissance, as they appeared to have precise knowledge about the movement of the trader and the valuables.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Kumar Mishra visited the spot and directed officials to intensify the search operation and set up checkpoints. Police teams from Barghat and Ari police stations have been deployed, and alerts have been issued across neighbouring districts, particularly along the Balaghar route.
Barghat TI Mohneesh Singh Bais said the manner in which the theft was carried out indicated that the आरोपी had been tracking the trader for some time. Police have sought documents from the victim to ascertain the exact value of the stolen items for the FIR.
The incident has triggered panic among local traders, who have demanded swift action and recovery of the stolen property. The victim had started his jewellery business only seven to eight months ago.
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