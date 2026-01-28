Jewellery, Cash Worth Rs 18 Cr Stolen From Businessman's House In Bengaluru, Search On For Nepalese Domestic Help
Family members had gone to attend bhoomi pujan at a relative's house when they got a call from the cook informing about the theft.
Bengaluru: Gold, diamond and silver ornaments worth Rs 18 crore were stolen from the house of a city-based businessman in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.
The family has filed a complaint against a Nepalese couple, Dinesh (32) and Kamala (25), who had joined the household as domestic workers around 20 days ago.
The incident took place in Yamalur of Marathihalli in Bengaluru at around 12:30 pm on January 25 at businessman Shivakumar's house. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Shivakumar's son Seemanth S Arjun and are currently searching for the couple.
According to police, Dinesh and Kamala were employed for housekeeping and minor chores. On January 25, Shivakumar's family had gone to H Cross in the morning to attend a bhoomi pujan ceremony at a relative's house. The complaint stated that in the absence of the family members, Dinesh and Kamala broke open the bedroom locker on the ground floor and first floor of the house, stealing around 11.5 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, 5 kg of silver, and Rs 11.5 lakh in cash The theft came to light at around 12:30 pm when the cook noticed it and informed the family.
"It has been reported that the accused were recruited through two other persons for domestic work. Currently, several police teams have been set up to arrest the couple. Search operations are also being conducted in other states for them," said Whitefield Division DCP Saidulu Adawat.
