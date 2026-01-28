ETV Bharat / state

Jewellery, Cash Worth Rs 18 Cr Stolen From Businessman's House In Bengaluru, Search On For Nepalese Domestic Help

Bengaluru: Gold, diamond and silver ornaments worth Rs 18 crore were stolen from the house of a city-based businessman in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

The family has filed a complaint against a Nepalese couple, Dinesh (32) and Kamala (25), who had joined the household as domestic workers around 20 days ago.

The incident took place in Yamalur of Marathihalli in Bengaluru at around 12:30 pm on January 25 at businessman Shivakumar's house. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Shivakumar's son Seemanth S Arjun and are currently searching for the couple.